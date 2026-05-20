Warren pet-sitter charged for beating dog after video led to police investigation

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The Brief Samantha Koss is charged with animal cruelty of a dog she was watching. Koss, 28, allegedly beat a Frankie, a 6-year-old pit bull caught on camera by a witness. The owner of the dog said she had hired the same pet sitter four times.



A 28-year-old Warren woman who was pet sitting has been charged with animal cruelty of a dog she was watching.

The backstory:

Samantha Koss was arraigned on charges related to a 14 Mile Road and Mound incident on May 10 when she allegedly struck the dog several times.

FOX 2 first reported on the incident involving Frankie, a 6-year-old pit bull allegedly abused in the area of 14 Mile and Mound. The woman, a pet sitter, can be seen in a witness phone video, appeared to smack Frankie in the face and kicking him.

The dog snaps at her, and the pet sitter then screams at a nearby child for the leash. Then, she manhandled him some more.

It is alleged that Koss had been paid to care for a dog and that the animal accidentally escaped from her home. Koss attempted to get the dog back inside by kicking it several times and striking it repeatedly in the face. The dog did not sustain any permanent injuries.

On Tuesday, Koss was arraigned on animals – cruelty to one animal, a 93-day misdemeanor and dog – stray, a 3-month misdemeanor.

Bobbie Brody and Frankie, left. Video still of the pet sitter allegedly abusing Frankie.

Judge Chupa granted Koss a $5K personal bond. She was ordered to not have contact with animals that may be considered pets.

"Animal cruelty will not be tolerated in Macomb County," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido. "The alleged conduct in this case is disturbing, and my office is committed to holding offenders accountable when animals are abused or neglected. We will aggressively prosecute acts of cruelty and continue working to protect those who cannot protect themselves."

Frankie’s owner – Bobbie Brody – told FOX 2 she’s used the same sitter four times. She said she found her on Rover.com and she had good reviews.

"It was devastating, it was absolutely devastating that somebody we entrusted to take care of him, was actually abusing him in such a vile manner," said Brody. "It was heartbreaking."