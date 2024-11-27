Watch: Detroit police investigation update on block party shooting that killed 1, wounded 3

Detroit police are expected to give an investigation update on a block party shooting that killed a woman and wounded three others back on June 1.

The press conference is expected to take place at about 1:45 p.m. The illegal block party took place at Trinity and Florence streets on the city's west side. One suspect was shot by police, while a second suspect with an AR-15 fled.

>>Watch the DPD update in the video player above.

Shooting victim Imani Peterson, a 19-year-old mother, later died from her injuries two weeks later. Peterson was an innocent victim in the shooting, and left behind a 4-month-old son.

Gunshot victim Imani Peterson

In July Detroit police released bodycam footage of the chaotic scene as police responded to the 911 calls.

All told, eight firearms and 93 casings were recovered from the shooting scene - which was just one of a series of illegal block parties that took place last summer.

The illegal block party trend - and violence that followed - was addressed by a DPD crackdown featuring new patrols.