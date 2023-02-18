Watch: Michigan basketball pregame honors Michigan State before rivalry game

Saturday night's Wolverines and Spartans rivalry basketball game will take a different tone less than week removed from the mass shooting tragedy at Michigan State.

The University of Michigan hosts the Michigan State Spartans at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor tonight and the U-M athletic administration has many different things planned to honor and support their in-state rivals.

It will starts with UM's basketball team wearing specially designed team warm-ups that will recognize MSU. The university didn't provide further details on this display. For fans, they'll have 2,000 specially designed shirts for the Maize Rage and student ticket holders.

Before the game starts, they'll have a 30-second moment of silence - which will be paired with the Crisler Center being lit up green and white using programmable LED wristbands distributed to all fans.

The Maize Rage student section will also be home to a 12x8 "Spartan Strong" flag.

Lastly - the UM Pep Band has learned the MSU alma mater and will play it on Saturday.

The gestures are the latest in support from the typically bitter in-state rivals in the wake of Monday's shooting. On Wednesday, UM athletics unveiled Spartan decals that some sports will wear on their helmets.

The game tips at 8 p.m. and you can watch it all on FOX 2.