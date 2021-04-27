Video shows police taking down Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones after alleged drunken driving crash

Dashcam video from Michigan State Police shows Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) being taken down by troopers after refusing to show them his ID while being arrested in Livingston County.

Jones is accused of crashing his SUV into a ditch along I-96 while drunk April 6.

The Michigan Information & Research Service (MIRS) obtained the full police report and shared it with FOX 2 (Note to readers, in order to access the MIRS story, a subscription is required). According to the report, when police arrived at the scene Jones had his pants partially down and was holding up a female passenger on the passenger side of the vehicle. Her pants were down, the report said.

The woman was eventually placed in an ambulance after it was determined she was unable to stand on her own, had vomited, and was essentially unresponsive.

When police spoke to Jones, he refused to give them his ID, so troopers took him to the ground. Jones is then accused of using his position as a lawmaker to try to get out of the arrest.

On the dashcam video, he can be heard telling the troopers, "It's not going to be good for you."

Jones also told the troopers he runs their budget and threatened to call Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

"I run y'alls' budget," he said. "When I call Gretchen, I'll need y'all IDs and badge numbers, everything."

Jones was pepper-sprayed and Tased during the incident.

He is charged with resisting and obstructing, operating a vehicle with a high blood alcohol content, operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, and possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol because police found a loaded handgun in the cupholder of his SUV.

Jones represents the 11th District, which includes Garden City and Inkster, as well as portions of Dearborn Heights, Livonia, and Westland. He is also an auxiliary police officer in Inkster, which is a volunteer role, and a member of the Michigan National Guard.