WATCH: Suspect with van full of pot leads chase through 5 Metro Detroit cities after officer disrupts burglary

A suspect led police on a chase through five cities after a Wyandotte officer disrupted a burglary early Tuesday.

According to police, the officer spotted a van in an alley in the 900 block of Maple just before 5 a.m. Upon investigating, the officer realized that a burglary was in progress.

After the officer ordered a suspect to the ground while he waited for backup, another suspect walked out of a garage that had been broken into. Police said that suspect hopped into the van and sped through the alley, hitting a police car.

The officer chased the van through Wyandotte, Ecorse, River Rouge, Detroit, and Dearborn.

The van hit a parked vehicle on Springwells in Detroit, police said. The officer tried to get the driver out of the van, but the driver accelerated, nearly hitting the officer and fleeing again.

Police said the van crashed into a tree in Dearborn and stopped in a parking lot. When officers attempted to arrest the driver, he reversed into another police car before officers were able to take him into custody.

Officers said they found a "substantial amount of marijuana plants" in the van.

The other suspect fled on foot, police said.