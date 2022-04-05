'We'll get you': Detroit lawmaker receives another threatening, racist voicemail

Michigan Rep. Cynthia Johnson (D-Detroit) has been the target of numerous threatening and racist voicemails over the past few years.

She said she received another one to her office phone on Sunday. Johnson released part of what the 10-second-long voicemail said.

"See you on the battlefield… we'll get you," the caller said. "Don't worry."

Johnson, who is Black, said they also described her with "derogatory racist language."

"This is not the first vile voicemail I received, and I am sure it won't be the last," Johnson said. "All these racists want to do is scare and silence me, just like racists have always done to people of my skin color, but I will not let them. I will continue to use my voice to stand up for my city and against such bigotry."

Last month, an Ohio woman was charged after she allegedly left Johnson and Rep. Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing) threatening voicemails in 2021. Johnson has also received a bomb threat and a call saying she should be lynched.