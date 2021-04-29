What to expect at Gov. Whitmer's Thursday COVID-19 update

article

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is speaking to the state on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. to give an update on COVID-19 in the state as she and the state's health director, Elizabeth Hertel, have both hinted at lighter restrictions in the future.

The governor's office announced the Thursday morning press conference and will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and MDHHS director Hertel.

The inclusion of Hertel in the press briefing could be an indication of changes to the state's current restrictions - which you can catch up on here. Over the course of the past 8 months, since the Michigan Supreme Court ruled orders have to be issued by the health department and not the governor's office, Whitmer has been joined by Hertel or her predecessor, Robert Gordon, when changes to the epidemic order have been announced.

Whitmer last held a press conference from Lansing three weeks ago as cases in Michigan were more than 7,000 for multiple days and the statewide positivity was the highest it had been since April 24, 2020. As cases were surging for the third time since the pandemic started, it was expected that new orders would be issued. That didn't happen.

Instead, she urged high schools to go remote and asked residents to do their part by staying home and not dining indoors at restaurants.

"We all need to go above and beyond the rules we have in place," said Whitmer on April 9.

Currently, Michigan bars, restaurants, theaters, casinos and more can operate at 50% capacity. Gyms can run at 30% while stadiums and arenas can seat 20% capacity. These restrictions are all in place until May 24.

Michigan's mask policy for children

On Monday, Michigan's new policy for children between the ages of 2 and 4 to wear a mask went into effect.

Children in that age group had previously been exempt from the mask mandates in place in the state but that was changed during an order issued on April 16.

The new rule is in response to the growing role that kids have played in the transmission of COVID-19, as well as a recent spike in pediatric hospitalizations linked to the virus.

What Whitmer's said about policy changes

During a safety news conference Macomb County on Tuesday, Gov. Whitmer said she is anticipating "forthcoming policy changes" that would loosen rules on the state.

"We are continuing to monitor what the CDC is recommending and our data here in Michigan and I am anticipating forthcoming policy changes potentially that will feel a little bit more normal for all of us," she said.

The most recent restriction handed down was a rule that bolstered mask requirements for young kids after 70 children were hospitalized with the virus last week.

Hertel's cautious optimism

That notion seemed to be reinforced by Hertel on Wednesday when she told FOX 2 she was 'cautiously optimistic' about the state of COVID-19 in Michigan.

"We are in a pretty optimistic space right now. We have seen our case rates declining for the last 14 days which is a really good sign. We are seeing our hospitalizations start to plateau a bit," Hertel said.

As of Wednesday, nearly 36 of eligible residents in the state are fully vaccinated but that number has to get to 70% to start talking about herd immunity.