What's next for Donald Trump • Mother killed, son hurt in Detroit shooting • Weekend event guide

A jury found former President Donald Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Trump is expected to appeal the felony conviction as he continues to seek the presidency in the fall. But before the election, he is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

He could be sentenced to prison. However, due to his age and the fact that he is a first-time offender, he most likely won't spend time behind bars. And if the sentence did include incarceration, it would likely be postponed pending the appeal outcome.

So, what happens between now and the outcome of the appeal?

Trump is still running for president and his appeal likely won't be resolved by the election. The U.S. has no restrictions on running for president with a criminal record, so he has a chance at being voted into the White House. That could open a whole new legal discussion about if Trump could pardon himself or if a current president could be incarcerated.

Michigan lawmakers react to Trump conviction

Michigan lawmakers are divided on how they feel about Donald Trump's conviction.

"In our elections, the people have a right to elect whoever they want, and what’s happening is now the waters are being muddied because people don’t know – is he going to be in jail or not?" said former Republican Chair Kristina Karamo. "That’s going to heavily impact the outcome of the election, potentially in Donald Trump’s favor."

She called the justice system corrupt, and compared Trump's conviction to her experiences while chair of the Republican Party.

Republican Rep. John James also disagreed with the conviction, saying it was "election interference."

On the other side of the aisle, Democrats said justice was served, though not everyone was cheering.

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat, wrote on X that nobody is above the law and that is a sad day for our country.

"Presidents should be leaders we look up to; now, one of them is a convicted felon, found guilty by a jury of his peers," she said. "The only good news is that our justice system worked, even under enormous pressure. Every American, even a former president, must be held accountable under the law."

Mother murdered in Detroit, son hurt in shooting

A young mother was shot and killed, while her son suffered critical injuries in a shooting Thursday morning in Detroit.

The shooting happened around 6:40 a.m. on Whitcomb near Tireman. The victim was identified as a woman in her 20s.

Detroit police haven't released details about what led to the shooting but they did say that the suspect turned himself into the department's sixth precinct later in the day.

While there is no threat to the public, neighbors who saw and filmed the scene were horrified that violence had come so close to their home.

"We were crying and praying all day for the child to be OK," said one woman. "Unfortunately, I really feel sad. I don’t know her, but it’s really really hard, especially she’s a mom and this happened in front of her child."

Busy weekend for events

From the Detroit Grand Prix to Ferndale Pride and more, it's going to be a weekend full of fun events.

The Grand Prix gets underway today, with racing and live music taking over Downtown Detroit.

Tomorrow, Ferndale's annual Pride celebration will fill the streets with live entertainment, rainbows, and glitter. Though the event is one day, activities are planned both before and after, so there will be something to do all weekend.

Looking for art? There's a few events centered on art, too.

Check the full weekend event guide:

Detained Wayne State protesters released

Protesters who were taken into custody as police broke down a pro-Palestinian encampment at Wayne State University on Thursday have all been released.

Officers donning riot gear removed protesters and dismantled tents after the university president said the encampment was disrupting school activities.

"I call on all people who love freedom to call on Wayne State University to stop sending its riot police to harass students, and instead – do the right thing," said Fatina Abdravboh, one of the detained and released protesters. "The energy here today is incredible."

Students have been demanding divestment from weapons manufacturing companies supplying Israel, a full disclosure of investments, and ceasing delegation trips to Israel.

At least 12 people who were detained in the morning were released around 5 p.m. to cheers from supporters.

"I am still shook. I'm going to be honest with you – I'm still shocked," said Lana, a student who was detained and released. "It was an abrupt order for dispersal. It was violent, it was brutal, it was an unnecessary response. They pushed me to the ground. They took other board members, organizers, they snatch them, they grabbed their hijab off."

Daily Forecast

We might see some rain this weekend, but the week ends on a nice note.

Walgreens joins Target, Walmart in announcing summer price cuts

Walgreens is lowering prices on hundreds of products this summer, joining other retailers like Target, Walmart, and Amazon who have announced similar promotions in an effort to lure in more cost-conscious shoppers.

The company on Wednesday announced plans to cut prices "on more than 1,300 national and store-brand products across health and wellness, personal care and seasonal categories."

In an attempt to boost its loyalty program, Walgreens said it will also bring back its "myW Days" in mid-July – a deal offering exclusive promotions for myWalgreens members.