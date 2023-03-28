Woman, child shot in Detroit • Burger King closures • Wolchek takes bite out of custom food truck business guy

Detroit police are looking for three persons of interest after a child and woman were shot.

The victims were in a vacant area of a strip mall at Gratiot Avenue and Eastburn Street after 5 p.m. Monday when the suspects walked in and started shooting.

The boy, who is 9, was shot twice and is in critical condition. The 27-year-old woman is listed in temporary serious condition.

"We believe the 9-year-old was in that location with the father. There were three young men that came around the corner, tried to go in. When they went inside, they engaged in gunfire. The little boy was struck in the stomach," DPD Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald said.

Featured article

Burger King closures

A Burger King franchisee is in the process of closing 26 restaurants, including 23 here in Metro Detroit.

EYM King of Michigan LLC sent a letter to the state Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announcing the closures last week. According to EYM, operations are ceasing in Michigan because the franchisee failed to reach an agreement with Burger King Corp.

The restaurant closures began on March 17, and all 26 restaurants are expected to be closed by April 15. These closures will impact 424 workers.

Featured article

Wolchek takes bite out of custom food truck business guy

Mark Savage 'wants' Rob Wolchek to expose his business, Unique Food Trucks and Trailers - because he doesn't think he's done anything wrong.

And Wolchek is going to take you on a little undercover road trip to take back a truck before Mark Savage eats up all this guy's profits.

This is Unique Food Trucks and Trailers in Fraser. There are a lot of food vendors' livelihoods on the line there or should we say, IN the lot, there.

But for some reason, Mark Savage, the owner, is taking on more.

Leron says he gave Savage $6,800 to equip the truck, but after little improvement - Mark wanted more.

"I didn't give him any more money, so he got upset and pushed my trailer outside," he said.

Featured article

MSU shooting 911 calls reveal chaotic moments

Calls made to 911 in the moments after the Michigan State University shooting reveal not only chaos inside Bekey Hall but just how calmly dispatchers handled the emergency.

Students in the classroom, others on campus, and even a concerned parent called 911 moments after Anthony McRae opened fire on Feb. 13.

Numerous students who were in the classroom where the shooting described what they witnessed as dispatchers provided them with instructions, including to apply pressure to wounds if possible and make sure the door is locked. This all was happening with yelling in the background as students worked to get to safety and figure out what happened.

Featured article

Man sexually assaults 80-year-old woman after asking her for food, money

An 80-year-old Detroit woman was raped after telling a man who walked into her house to leave.

Police said the suspect walked into the victim's home on Memorial near the Southfield Freeway and I-96 through an open backdoor around 9:05 p.m. Sunday.

When he asked the woman for food and money, she told him to get out of her home. The suspect then grabbed the woman, pulled her outside, sexually assaulted her, and fled. The man hasn't been captured.

The woman's husband, who is handicapped, was home at the time.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Tuesday's temperatures will rise to 50, coupled with sun.

What else we're watching

Tennessee school shooting: Police release surveillance video

Police in Tennessee have released surveillance video taken at the school where a deadly shooting took place on Mar. 27.

The shooting, according to officials, killed three nine-year-olds and three adults, all of whom were in their 60s. The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale.

A surveillance video related to the shooting was posted by officials with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Officials say the suspect drove to the school in her car, and then shot her way into the building.

Watch it here.