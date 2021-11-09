Woman killed in street shooting in Pontiac, another woman hurt

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said one woman was killed and another was hurt when a car followed them, pulled up next to their vehicle, and started shooting into their car.

According to the sheriff's office, they were called to a shooting on North Perry Street and Giddings Road in Pontiac around 11 Monday night. The caller said their car had been shot at and a passenger was hit.

Deputies found the car a few blocks away and found one woman in the front passenger seat with a bullet wound to her upper right thigh. Deputies her in a patrol car and rushed her to the hospital. The woman, a 56-year-old from Pontiac, did not survive and was pronounced dead.

A second woman, a 26-year-old from Auburn Hills, was in the backseat on the passenger side. She was hit in the calf with a bullet and was also taken to the hospital and has been released from the hospital.

The driver, a 51-year-old man, and another backseat passenger, a 57-year-old man, were both unhurt in the shooting.

Authorities searched the area and found seven shell casings and one bullet fragment.

According to the sheriff, this is not a road rage incident and said surveillance video shows a silver or gray Chrysler 300 was following their car just before the shooting.

Deputies said this car is where they believe the shooting came from and it was caught on a security camera running the red light at Perry Street onto westbound Walton Blvd. immediately after the shooting. The evidence has been submitted to the crime lab for further testing and authorities are still investigating.

Anyone with information about the suspects or this shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest and the caller will remain anonymous.

