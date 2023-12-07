Woman knocks out Kroger clerk • Teen in stolen car crashes into family • Task force targets high-end break-ins

A shopper at a Kroger in St. Clair Shores knocked out a clerk who didn't help her right away.

Authorities say 21-year-old Shelby Pelham allegedly didn't have enough money on her Bridge card, so she asked for help removing some items Monday afternoon while shopping at 9 Mile and Harper. That's when Pelham is accused of hitting the 49-year-old clerk in the face, knocking her unconscious.

"The employee walked away from her. The defendant was upset and followed her and struck her in the face," said St. Clair Shores Police Detective Gordon Carrier. "The victim did lose consciousness for a bit, and was transported to the hospital for treatment of head injury."

Pelham's 1-year-old daughter witnessed the assault from the shopping cart.

"It's obviously very clear-cut. There's no questions as to who's at fault here," Carrier said.

Pelham, who doesn't have a criminal record, is facing an aggravated assault charge.

Featured article

Teen in stolen car causes freeway crash

A family is shaken up after a teen in a stolen Challenger crashed into them while fleeing police on I-696.

Andrea Acevedo’s 17-year-old daughter was with her 5-year-old cousin and grandmother when they were hit near Orchard Lake on Tuesday night. After hitting their vehicle, the Challenger rolled several times.

"My daughter has never seen anything like this in her life and she absolutely is traumatized from this right now," Acevedo said "My daughter was ill, throwing up. She is complaining of her neck, her head, and her back hurting – the right side of her body."

The grandmother is still having X-rays done, while the 5-year-old was uninjured.

The driver of the stolen car, a 16-year-old boy from Detroit, was ejected and is in critical condition. His passenger, a 17-year-old girl, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"Very unfortunate that at such a young age he's getting involved in that kind of stuff," said Lee Marshall, who owns the Challenger that was stolen last week.

Featured article

UAW, Blue Cross ratify contract

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan workers who are members of the UAW voted Wednesday to ratify a new 3 ½ year contract.

The majority of UAW members voting were in favor of approving the proposed agreement. They have been striking for months.

"The agreement covers approximately 1,360 Blue Cross and Blue Care Network employees represented by the UAW and runs from Sept. 1, 2023, through May 1, 2027," according to a release from BCBSM.

The deal improves pays, benefits, and job security for UAW-represented employees at BCBSM and Blue Care Network of Michigan – including thousands of dollars in ratification and inflation bonuses, and a dramatic reduction in the time required to reach the maximum pay level, from 22 years to just five.

Featured article

Task force targets high-end burglaries

A new task force aims to stop high-end burglaries in Oakland County after a rash of break-ins by a group tied to a Chilean crime ring.

These thieves are using equipment to jam alarms before breaking into homes and stealing jewelry, safes, and more.

The Southeast Michigan Collaborate Arrest and Prosecute (SEMCAP) team is made up of more than 30 agencies ranging from local police departments to the federal government.

"This group is very methodical," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard. The robbers "have used things like trackers on cars, they've used trail cams to do pattern of life to determine when you're coming and going."

At least 30–40 burglaries have happened since September.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

The temperatures are climbing to end the week.

What else we're watching

Vegas shooter who killed 3 was professor who recently applied for job at UNLV, AP source says

Terrified students and professors cowered in classrooms and dorms as a gunman roamed the floors of a University of Nevada, Las Vegas building, killing three people and critically wounding a fourth before dying in a shootout with police.

The gunman in Wednesday's shooting was a professor who had unsuccessfully sought a job at the school, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press. He previously worked at East Carolina University in North Carolina, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to release the information publicly.

The attack was the worst shooting in the city since October 2017, when a gunman killed 60 people and wounded more than 400 after opening fire from the window of a room at Mandalay Bay casino on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip only a couple miles from the UNLV campus.

Read more here.