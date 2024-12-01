The at-fault driver in a fatal wrong-way crash has died, Michigan continues to see a decline in deer hunting numbers, what we know on an explosion at the GM Proving Grounds in Milford: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Wrong-way driver dies after fatal crash on Lodge Freeway in Detroit The second driver in a wrong-way crash has died, according to Michigan State Police. On Nov. 29 at 4:30 a.m., MSP received calls about a Jeep driving the wrong way and then a crash.

2. Wrong-way driver in critical condition after causing fatal crash on Lodge Freeway in Detroit A person driving the wrong way on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit killed an innocent driver early Friday, police said. According to Michigan State Police, the wrong-way driver, a 27-year-old woman, was driving a Jeep north in the southbound lanes of the freeway around 4:30 a.m.

3. Michigan's deer hunting problem isn't going away The thrill of the hunt remains in Michigan and many have still found success when firearms season commences in November. But recent declines in the number of hunters who seek out deer in Michigan have continued in 2024, a worrying trend for the Department of Natural Resources, which must contend with less revenue from hunting licenses while managing an increase in the number of deer.

4. Crews respond to oil well fire at General Motors proving ground in Milford Crews are responding to reports of an explosion at the General Motors proving grounds in Milford where the automaker tests its cars and trucks. Footage from SkyFOX showed firefighters spraying foam onto two major metal tanks on the west side of the MPG. GM said in a statement it was aware of the incident and that no one was hurt.

5. General Motors explosion: What we know about the Milford Proving Grounds fire As General Motors and local emergency crews continue to work to put out a fire, a few details are starting to come out about the explosion at the Proving Grounds in Milford. The explosion happened a little after 7 a.m. on Tuesday at the General Motors Proving Grounds on General Motors Road, just south of M-59. Crews responded immediately to put out the fire and drivers are urged to completely avoid the area.

Michigan State Police said the explosion at the General Motors Proving Grounds in Milford blew out windows and doors of nearby homes.

6. 'First Snow': State Police report 150 crashes across metro Detroit in the past 24 hours The first ‘snow’ of the season brought more than just flurries—it also caused approximately 150 crashes in the metro Detroit over the past 24 hours, according to Michigan State Police. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported, but four patrol cars were struck while officers were investigating crash scenes.

7. Over $300,000 of drugs confiscated during search warrant on Grayton Street in Detroit Hundreds of thousands of dollars of drugs were confiscated on Tuesday by Detroit police. The Detroit Police Department said on Facebook that their Narcotics Enforcement officers executed a search warrant in the 9100 block of Grayton Street.

8. Domestic violence turned murder-suicide leaves Harper Woods community shaken A case of domestic violence took a deadly turn in Harper Woods as a murder-suicide unfolded in the front yard of a home. It all happened in the middle of the day on Monday as it started inside a Harper Woods house. The tragic scene played out right on their front lawn. Gregory Austin was cooking when the sound of gunshots rattled down his block, which was unfamiliar, he says, in this Harper Woods neighborhood.

9. Pelicans increasingly migrating to Michigan, stumping aviary enthusiasts Cruising the waters around the DTE Power Plant in Monroe County, several pelicans were spotted hunting for fish below. After plunging their beaks into the water, they emerge with a mouth full of carp. Video of them eating shows why they're effective hunters, using team work to locate fish before swallowing their catch whole.

10. Thousands of dollars worth of appliances stolen from Detroit family A mother and her two daughters were in the process of renovating a home they had just bought in Detroit, but just before the holidays thieves helped themselves to thousands of dollars worth of brand-new furnishings and appliances.

"This is her first house. She's never had a house to herself," Bianca said. "We always rented, we've stayed at family members' house, so my mom worked hard for this."