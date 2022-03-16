'You destroyed us': Family of murdered mother of 2 on east side, desperate for justice

A grieving family is pleading for answers after a Detroit mother was shot to death and robbed in a motel on Detroit's east side.

Chakashen Smith's loved ones say they are cherishing the 37 years they had together - but add they should have had decades more.

Detroit police say on March 4 the mother of two was shot and killed at the MNM Motel on Eight Mile.

"She was a very loving and kind person who didn’t deserve what happened to her," said Cece Harris, Smith's aunt.

Smith's relatives say the Warren woman brought light to those she touched.

"They don’t have a mother anymore," said Harris. "She did everything she could for her children she loved them she took care of them and she was a true mother to them."

Investigators have released clips of a surveillance video which recorded the suspect walking through the parking lot.

"My baby did not deserve this at all," Harris said. "She had nothing in her heart that was evil, for someone to do this to her, to hurt her in any kind of way. She was a loving person."

For Smith's family the suspect and the circumstances surrounding her murder remain a mystery.

"We don’t know who he is, we have no clue and why he did that," she said. "It’s devastating.

"Wherever he is they need to catch him and give him his punishment because what he did was so unfair."

While this family anxiously waits for answers— they're forced to plan an unexpected funeral. A GoFundMe has been set up by the family to help pay for the expenses. CLICK HERE to donate.

"You might as well turn yourself in," said Peggie Gales, Smith's mother. "You left behind two kids and a family that loved her. You don’t understand what you’ve done - you destroyed us."

Detroit police continue to investigate, if you have any information they want to hear from you at (313) 267-4600. You may also call Crime Stoppers where you will remain anonymous at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Security camera video captured the murder suspect outside the MNM Motel. Inset: Victim Chakashen Smith.

