Clinton River overflow receding after causing major flooding in Utica

The Brief Water is starting to recede after major flooding not only in Utica but also at Heritage Park. On Wednesday, the sight many saw in the area was rising water levels and residents were trekking through just to get home. Meanwhile, residents say they’ve been dealing with it for years.



The City of Utica has experienced major flooding in some of its neighborhoods as a result of overflow from the Clinton River.

Meanwhile, residents say they’ve been dealing with it for years.

Big picture view:

FOX 2 was out there on Wednesday, and since then, things have improved drastically. Water is starting to recede not only in Utica but also at Heritage Park.

On Wednesday, the sight many saw in the area was rising water levels and residents were trekking through just to get home. FOX 2 saw the damage that was done to one family’s garage as a result of all the flooding from the Clinton River. But the big question now is: why does this happen, and for so many years?

FOX 2 reached out to Bill Diamond with the Department of Public Works for answers.

"When it crests at 12 feet, we usually start seeing some flooding in Heritage Park and at Memorial Park, which is located on Auburn Road by City Hall and the library. And once it hits 13 feet, it usually starts heading into the neighborhood here on Davis between River Vista and Nichols," Diamond said. "We do watch the radar, the map water level for the Clinton River water, and once we realize how close it’s going to get, we will immediately close down Heritage Park. We will close the boardwalk down to Memorial Park, and that’ll give us time to get over here to put our signs up for water over the road for Davis on both River Vista and Nichols."

Local perspective:

"It’s hazardous, not to mention contaminated water. The smell—homeowners have to clean everything, get everything bleached, professionally done—and it costs the homeowners a terrible amount of money. And if you don’t have flood insurance, it’s even worse. So it’s just something that probably needs to be addressed and looked into," said resident John Myroniuck.

Myroniuck has lived in the area for more than 40 years. He commends the work the city has done thus far, says they’re doing all they can. And at this point, the state needs to step in and help because of how bad the situation is.