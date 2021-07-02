Cool air arrives in Southeast Michigan on Friday as rain is finally gone

Relief is here! Just in time for the holiday weekend, it's a Friday-break-from-the-rain celebration!

Dry weather wins out all the way through the weekend as Thursday's system settles just to our east and moves further away the next couple of days as high pressure builds in.

There are some hints in the weekend data that suggest an isolated shower or storm can't be COMPLETELY ruled out, but odds of that ACTUALLY HAPPENING is quite low and I will keep all rain out of the weekend forecast.

Download the FOX 2 News app for important updates and information pushed to your device - when you need it the most.

You may have noticed a bit of a breeze in the air yesterday and we'll crank that up a bit today with a north breeze 10-20 mph. That cooler and drier breeze means high temps are in the 70's today with a crisp feel to the day. Don't worry, that fall-like feeling won't last.

The summer feeling returns Saturday with highs near 80° and comfortable humidity with the hot and humid summer weather making a comeback for the holiday itself: near 90 on Sunday.

As for next week, the heat will extend into Monday and Tuesday as the ridge responsible for the warmth breaks down. When that happens, look for showers and storms to be back in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday.

