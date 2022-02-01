Metro Detroit temperatures hit 40 before evening rain showers turn to snow

Our big snow is coming, but enjoy the 40 degree day this afternoon!

Evening rain showers will turn to snow overnight and a slushy accumulation becomes likely during the Wednesday morning commute.

I'd say about an inch or two will be on the ground by 8-9 a.m. on Wednesday

It will keep snowing through Wednesday with 4-7 inches by the evening commute.

There may be a bit of a lull in the action Wednesday evening into the night, but even so, the snow looks like it will return Thursday and push our totals higher.

I'll say 8-14 inches of snow area wide, with the highest totals from Detroit to Ann Arbor and points south.

Our forecast confidence is fairly high as much of the data is pointing at a high impact snowy situation Wednesday through Thursday before the snow tapers off Thursday evening.

Temperatures will turn sharply colder behind the system.

