Your $2 bill could be worth thousands depending on its age and condition, a vigil was held for a Port Huron man who died after being held down by bouncers outside a bar, and the latest updates on the UAW: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. $2 bill could be worth thousands depending on age and condition If you have a $2 bill lying around, this might be your lucky day. According to the US Currency Pricing guide, depending on certain factors, that $2 face value could be worth a lot more, even up to $5,000. A recent auction just saw one sell for almost $2,500.

2. 'National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation' pop-up bar coming to Royal Oak this holiday season A holiday pop-up bar inspired by the film "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" is coming to Royal Oak. Griswold’s Hideaway will take over the basement of the newly opened Bandit Tavern after Thanksgiving. Bandit Tavern & Hideaway opened last week in the Jolly Pumpkin spot on Main Street.

(Photo: Bandit Tavern & Hideaway)

3. Vigil held for Port Huron man who died after being held down by bouncers Family, Friends, and community members gathered in downtown Port Huron on Saturday night to honor the memory of 26-year-old Joshua Conant, who lost his life in the early morning hours of November 4th. Joshua's life was tragically cut short after a verbal altercation at the Roche Bar. Bystanders captured the scene on video as bouncers detained Joshua, prompting onlookers to plead for them to stop. When Port Huron police arrived, attempts at CPR were made, but it was too late.

4. Port Huron father broken-hearted after son's death outside bar; 'They squeezed the life out of my son' Mike Conant is still coming to terms with his family's new reality after they lost their son over last weekend. Joshua Conant, a 26-year-old man died outside a Port Huron bar early last Saturday morning. His son "didn't deserve this" he said Monday, becoming emotional as he thought of Joshua. "They had no right touching my kid," he told FOX 2 Detroit.

5. 'You're killing him': Witnesses say man was trying to protect women at Port Huron's Roche Bar before death Witnesses say a man was trying to protect women before his death at a Port Huron bar last weekend. Joshua Conant, 26, stopped breathing while being held down by security guards at the Roche Bar just after 2 a.m. last Saturday.

"People were everywhere; there had to be at least 50 people - phones videoing and screaming you’re killing him, get him off, take him out of the cuffs, that’s not how you do it, nobody listens," said Patty James, a witness.

6. Briarwood Mall transformation begins with steps made toward former Sears business space Steps toward developing part of the Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor were taken Monday when the city council approved zoning changes for part of the complex. Council members voted unanimously to change 8.3 acres of land zoned for parking into business services in preparation for eventual housing being built. The development will take the place of the former Sears location on the mall's southeast end, located at 900 Briarwood Circle.

7. Group of Michigan co-workers hit Powerball after playing together for 14 years A four-person lottery team in Michigan has finally taken home a cash prize after playing together for more than a decade. The Blessed Lottery club from Calhoun County matched the four white balls and the Powerball from an Oct. 4 drawing, the Michigan Lottery shared in a recent press release.

8. NYC green slime? New Yorkers puzzled by ‘sludge’ oozing onto city streets; likely source ID’ed It looks like a scene straight out of "Teenaged Mutant Ninja Turtles": fluorescent, green liquid oozing from manholes and sewers into New York City streets and sidewalks. This "slime" or "sludge," as some have labeled the mystery liquid, was captured by Daniel Pantelo this week in a viral X post.

9. Dog abandoned by owner, and found by FOX 2 crew is ready for adoption While on assignment, we watched Draco’s owner tie him to a post at an abandoned motel on Detroit’s east side near City Airport – and walk off. He chewed through a leash – to get to her. That’s where we intervened. She told us, through tears, that she couldn’t afford to keep him anymore - and didn’t know where to turn.

10. 'Do Not Eat' advisory issued for deer near Northern Michigan marsh The state health department issued a "Do Not Eat" advisory to hunters for an area of Northern Michigan. Hunters should not eat deer killed within three miles of Clark’s Marsh in Oscoda Township because they are more likely to have per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS) including perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), in their livers and muscle tissue.