3g computer modem issue causes Wayne County Primary results delay

Election officials are expecting a significant delay with unofficial Primary results due to a 3g computer modem issue, according to the Wayne County Clerk's website.

"Based on the recommendation of the Voluntary Voting Systems Guideline 2.0 issued by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, coupled with AT&T's decision in March 2022 to no longer support 3G modems, 65 out of 83 Counties in Michigan are no longer modeming unofficial election results," the statement said.

The statement said there is no a definitive time of when 100 percent reporting will be reached but officials say they will be working into the morning to process results.

By 12:45 a.m. Wayne County had 228 of 918 precincts reporting, reflecting the delay.

Many of the larger races have been decided, but a few big ones remain outstanding including the 13th District Congressional Primary race where Adam Hollier leads with 24 percent of the vote - but only 63 of 430 precincts reporting.

