5 things to do in Metro Detroit this weekend

As temperatures rise, more events are being planned outdoors to allow for social distanced fun.

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of activities across Metro Detroit to check out, including these events:

Bike to the Brewery

Eastern Market Brewing Co. in Detroit

Saturday, April 24 from 4-10 p.m. and Sunday, April 25 from 12-7 p.m.

In celebration of Earth Day, bike to Eastern Market Brewing Co. in Detroit, where the taproom has a street full of tables for you to enjoy a brew outside.

Metropolis Cycles, a Detroit bike shop, will be parking and watching bikes for free during the event.

Utica Puppy Parade

Grant Park in Utica

Saturday, April 24 at 2 p.m.

Bring your pup to Utica for a socially distanced celebration of dogs. The event is being held to raise awareness because April is Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month.

Downtown Plymouth Spring Artisan Market

The Gathering Pavilion in Plymouth

Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit Downtown Plymouth for an outdoor market featuring vendors and stores.

The event will feature more than 30 vendors selling a variety of items, including handcrafted home goods and food. Stores in Plymouth will also be having sidewalk sales, and many stores are offering special deals.

Celebrate Spring at the Petting Farm

Heritage Park Petting Farm in Taylor

Saturday, April 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

See the animals at the Heritage Park Petting Farm and take a pony ride in celebration of spring.

Pony rides cost $5 for all people older than 1. The event is recommended for pre-school and elementary-aged children.

Spaces are limited and tickets must be purchased in advance. Buy them here.

Antiques Market at the Royal Oak Farmers Market

Royal Oak Farmers Market

Sunday, April 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Royal Oak Farmers Marker is indoors but requires masks and social distancing to shop. Every Sunday until mid-June stop by the market for an antique sale.

Find collectibles, repurposed items, and collectibles at the market.