All we know about Whitmer kidnapping plot, 3 shooting suspects loose in West Bloomfield, movie theaters reopen

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the U.S. Department of Justice have filed charges against a total of 13 men, six on the federal level and seven on the state level, with multiple charges including domestic terrorism and conspiracy.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including the FBI and Nessel held a press conference Thursday afternoon after it was announced that six people had been arrested for plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

According to the complaint filed by federal authorities, the six men charged federally were planning to kidnap the Democratic governor from her private residence in West Michigan, set of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to slow the response of police and then take Whitmer to a secluded area of Wisconsin where she would be tried for "treason."

Federal authorities were able to stop the plot using secret informants who sometimes wore wires or recorded phone calls.

The six men charged in federal court plotted for months, consulting and training with members of a group that federal authorities described as a militia, and undertaking rehearsals in August and September, according to an FBI affidavit. They were arrested Wednesday night and face up to life in prison if convicted.

The seven men who face state charges have been charged with multiple crimes including providing material to support a terrorist act and felony firearm charges.

Authorities said the men wanted to conduct a civil war against law enforcement and attack the Capitol in Lansing.

The alleged conspiracy has been under investigation for months and involves individuals from 19 different communities from one side of the state to the other.

2 suspects in kidnapping plot said to be at capitol protest with guns earlier this year

Two of those suspects who have been charged at the state level are said to have taken long guns inside the state capitol building during a protest earlier this year against Gov. Whitmer's COVID-19 lockdown orders.

The two suspects said to have been in the capitol with guns are Michael and William Null.

Several lawmakers are now pushing to get guns banned inside the capitol, a movement that has previously failed after being blocked by Republicans. Some of those Republicans say they are in favor of the weapons ban but argue that money is needed to enforce it, such as for more security, X-ray machines, etc., but that the money hasn't been allocated yet.

The renewed effort comes just as lawmakers are getting ready to head back to work for another legislative session set for next week.

Trump, Biden respond to news of kidnapping plot with different sentiments

The war of words between President Donald Trump and Gov. Whitmer took another turn Thursday with both sides lashing out after news of the thwarted plot broke. Whitmer took aim with the Democratic talking point of Trump's refusal to condemn hate groups - thus possibly inspiring extremists - which drew the president's ire.

President Trump then said in a series of tweets - after having already criticized the governor when he was live on FOX News Thursday night with Sean Hannity - that "instead of thanking me, she calls me a white supremacist," adding he does not tolerate any extreme violence. Along the way, he took shots at Whitmer's husband's boat controversy from earlier in the lockdown, said she has done a terrible job, and renewed his previous calls to open the state up.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden entered the fray late Thursday night to back Whitmer. He said he called the governor - who he once considered for his vice presidential running mate - and that he "was grateful that she and her family are safe," while commending law enforcement in preventing the plot "by emboldened domestic terrorists."

Police looking for 3 suspects after person shot during home invasion in West Bloomfield

Police in West Bloomfield say they are looking for multiple suspects after a home invasion and shooting overnight.

Police say someone called 911 around 3:30 a.m. Friday from a home on Janet Drive saying their house had been broken into and that someone who lived there had been shot multiple times.

Police were told that three men broke into the home and that someone inside was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police searched the area with a police dog but were not able to track down the suspects.

Police didn't say right now how seriously the shooting victim had been injured.

Movie theaters reopen across Michigan

Movie theatres across the state of Michigan are set to reopen today, with some major changes, of course.

Capacity will be limited to 20% with socially distant seating in full effect.

Patrons will be required to wear masks at all times, except when eating or drinking.

Bowling alleys, amusement parks and certain other venues across Michigan will also reopen today.

Weekend warm-up on the way