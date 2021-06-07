Arrests in brawl in Greektown, Michigan lottery winner drives off with gap pump, a muggy weekend ahead

Detroit police officers injured and multiple people were arrested following a brawl outside Greektown Casino this weekend.

A video posted on social media showed a chaotic scene as police tried to break up a fight involving dozens of people.

The violence from Saturday and previous weekends at the popular downtown area make business owners nervous about attracting more customers when fights and shootings take place.

Danny Preston, who has worked as an event consultant with bar owners for years is exhausted by the scenes.

"I see it through the windows and watch it with the owners and it makes an unsafe environment for the patrons that come to patronize the business so I just don't understand it," Preston said. "I don't know what the answer is necessarily."

Last month, another incident drew a heavy police presence when a double shooting took place in the parking lot of an area restaurant.

In this particular case, the fight was between two large groups around midnight Saturday at the corner of Beaubien and Monroe.

Detroit police, vastly outnumbered in the fight can be seen wrestling with several people. Some officers who were spotted handcuffing suspects in the video were still being swarmed by other people.

The minute-long clip also showed officers desperately trying to establish some kind of perimeter as they worked to get the scene under control.

Detroit police released the details of a preliminary investigation that noted officers were attempting to break up an ongoing fight escalating "between separate large groups of citizens, who then began to assault the officers."

RELATED: Double shooting outside Basement Burger Bar in Greektown

"At this time, the DPD can only confirm that individuals from that group were taken into custody and that members of the DPD were injured during the altercation," read the release.

In total, 13 firearms were also confiscated during the brawl.

By Sunday afternoon, it was all quiet in the area. There were a lot of people wandering the area, but there was also a notable increase in police presence.

"There is just so many people enjoying this downtown, Greektown, having a great time," said Jeannette Pierce, who lives in Detroit. "There's great places like Golden Fleece and Exodus that have special Sunday time parties."

Preston said the goal of police should be to minimize violence.

Detroit police also said they will be meeting with business owners to ensure they comply with noise, capacity, and other operational requirements. They also plan to evaluate traffic plans to ensure a safe downtown venue for the city.

Argument at Warren house party escalates to deadly shooting

An argument at a Warren house party escalated into a deadly shooting Saturday night that left one woman dead.

Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said officers were originally dispatched to a 7-Eleven after receiving a call.

The 26-year-old woman that had called them was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police determined she had been shot at the party. prior to driving away. The party was located at the 14500 block of Colpaert, in the area of Bunert and Masonic.

Police currently have no one in custody for the shooting. The police commissioner also informed FOX 2 that police discovered an illegal marijuana grow operation in the basement and arrested one individual.

Fire tears through downtown Lapeer, burning several buildings

A blaze tore through several buildings of downtown Lapeer Saturday, leveling several residential apartment units.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital, however, they are expected to be okay.

Emergency crews first responded to the fire after reports came in around 5 a.m. But wind gusts caused the fire to grow, making it difficult to contain.

The fire started on West Nepessing Street, where small businesses including a clothing store were damaged in the fire. An estimated 10 crews at least responded to the fire.

Detroit Tigers offering tickets for vaccine shot

A vaccine clinic opening at the Fox Theatre in District Detroit tomorrow will offer anyone getting the shot a chance to see a Detroit Tigers game.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available and anyone who gets a shot will receive a voucher for two tickets to either that day's game or an upcoming 2021 regular-season game at Comerica Park. They'll also get a $10 Meijer coupon.

Free parking will be available at the Fox Theatre Garage, which is located at 50 W Montcalm St.

The pop-up clinic will open three hours before first pitch, and operate through the third inning, or one hour after the game begins. Interested fans are encouraged to schedule online in advance or by calling the McLaren COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (810) 344-4050 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Walks-ups will also be welcomed, but scheduling in advance is highly encouraged to ensure availability.

Michigan lottery winner drives off with gas pump

A Michigan man playing a scratch-off lottery left a gas station with a $1 million prize and a gas pump hanging out of his car.



The 59-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, was so overwhelmed by his excitement, he forgot he was refilling his gas tank and drove off with the nozzle still in his car.



"Winning Millions has been my favorite Lottery game since it came out," the player told the Michigan Lottery. "I stopped at Speedway to get gas and decided to get a ticket while I was there. I started scratching the ticket while my gas was pumping."



"When I saw I’d matched the number 14 and then revealed the $1 million amount underneath, I started yelling: ‘Are you kidding me?!’

What else we're watching

Tomorrow will be the first game hosted at Comerica Park that won't have capacity restrictions on fans. Only 8,000 people were allowed in the stands in April in May. Family of 57-year-old Jewell Jones report the woman went missing after she dropped off a friend in 7 Mile. She also failed to show up for work and her family is very concerned. Attorneys plan to file a complaint against two Metro Detroit schools, and a teacher regarding the sexual assault of two visually impaired elementary school students by a vision specialist. Faygo has released a new flavor: Firework. It has cherry, blue raspberry, and lime flavors. Jeff Bezos plans to take a trip to space with his brother. He'll also join the winner of an auction in the first human space flight for the Amazon-founder's rocket company.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Welcome to Michigan's muggiest week of the year (so far). We're looking at temperatures consistently reaching the 80s and showers for the next few days. There might even be some isolated thunderstorms in the near future.

Gymnast Simone Biles claims 7th US title, eyes Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles looks ready for Tokyo. So it seems, are the leading contenders vying to join the reigning world and Olympic gymnastics champion in Japan next month.

The 24-year-old Biles claimed her seventh U.S. title Sunday night, delivering another stunning — and stunningly easy — performance that served little doubt the pressure surrounding her bid to become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic all-around gold in more than 50 years is only pushing her to even greater heights.

Advertisement

Shaking off a somewhat sloppy start Friday, at least by her impeccable standards, Biles put on a four-rotation showcase on what separates her from every other gymnast on the planet. Her score of 119.650 was nearly five points better than runner-up Sunisa Lee and good friend and teammate Jordan Chiles.