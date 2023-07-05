Missing Wynter Smith: Body found on Detroit's east side believed to be 2-year-old

A body believed to be missing 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith has been found on the city's east side Wednesday according to FOX 2 sources. A live press conference is expected with Lansing police at about 10 p.m. tonight. Watch in the player above.

The location is near Knodell and Erwin streets east of Van Dyke and north of Harper.

Smith has been missing since the early morning hours of July 3 when an Amber Alert was issued following the sexual assault and home invasion of her mother in Lansing.

The suspect, Rashad Trice, 26, was arraigned on Wednesday on several charges including criminal sexual conduct, home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, and domestic violence – among other charges.

When Trice was arrested, Smith was not with him. Police said Trice took 2-year-old Wynter from her home in Lansing on Sunday.

Investigators said the toddler was taken by Trice, her mom's ex-boyfriend, after he stabbed her. He then fled to Metro Detroit with Wynter, prompting an AMBER Alert and was eventually arrested in St. Clair Shores.

Suspect Rasheed Malik Trice, 28, left. Wynter Cole Smith. Courtesy Lansing police.

