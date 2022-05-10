Breastfeeding mother claims harassment, weed and Arts, Beats & Eats, officer removed after bouncer beating

article

A woman claims that her co-workers harassed her when she needed to pump breast milk at work.

Brianna Terry is a lead masker at metal finisher Spraytek in Madison Heights. She returned to work six weeks after giving birth and needed a place to pump, but faced pushback from supervisors.

"He told me that they didn’t have anywhere for me to pump," she said. "He said, ‘You could just do it in the bathroom.’ I am like when you are breastfeeding your child that is their food, this is her steak dinner. Would you eat your steak dinner in the bathroom?"

The Affordable Care Act required employers provide a reasonable break time for a nursing child up to a year after birth, as well as a private place other than a bathroom to express breast milk. Terry said she informed her supervisors, who gave then gave her the quality room, where they check parts, to double as her private breast pumping room.

However, she claims that her co-worker would harass her for needing to pump.

"The problem then was the comments that were made – ‘Pumping doesn’t take that long; you are milking the clock,'" she said.

She claims she dealt with a male-dominated workplace that did not support her for two months.

"HR told me the owner of the company wanted me to go on FMLA so pumping wouldn’t be a problem. She said, ‘By the time you come back she’ll be 6 months, and she quote won’t need you as much,’" Terry said.

Spraytek claims Terry had a problem with attendance and wasn't following the break time policy to breastfeed. The owner and HR director said they have gone out of their way to help Terry, who happens to be their first breastfeeding employee.

Right now, she is home on unpaid family and medical leave. Money is tight, but says she can feed her baby in peace, and she has no intention of stopping any time soon, especially because of the formula recall and nationwide shortage.

"It sucks because I shouldn’t have to choose between providing for my family and for my babies," Terry said.

Terry said she wants to go back to work. Spraytek said they followed the law and have no plans to terminate her.

Royal Oak rejects proposal to have weed at Arts, Beats & Eats festival

Arts, Beats & Eats will all be in attendance for Royal Oak's big Labor Day weekend festival. But what won't be available is pot. That's despite support from some residents interested in seeing the city put on the first big festival that features a designated spot for guests to ingest marijuana.

"We believe this is the perfect grounds to try this here in Michigan for the first time and really set the tone and tenor for how to have a successful event and how to introduce cannabis into these mainstream events as we break down the stigmatisms," said one proponent.

But not everyone was interested in seeing the drug show up at an event that already features a lot of available booze. "Out of the law enforcement officials that I personally spoke with, most if not all of them expressed concern with what is before you tonight," said Police Chief Michael Moore.

Others were worried about the contact that adolescents may have with available weed. Now in its 25th year, Arts, Beats & Eats has been one of the biggest festivals in Metro Detroit in recent memory. Largely a family-friendly event, fears over the mixture of pot and alcohol expressed by Moore was enough to tip the City Commission's vote 4-3 against the idea.

Advocates press for provided legal council in Detroit eviction cases

Across Michigan, there are 200,000 eviction cases and 40,000 evictions each year, according to the University of Michigan, with Wayne, Macomb, and Monroe Counties having the three highest in the state. On Tuesday, the Detroit City Council will vote on an ordinance that could help thousands of Detroiters who are just a missed payment away from eviction.

On Monday, the Detroit Right to Counsel Coalition made its last push to help low-income residents of the Michigan's largest city. They argue that residents in the city don't have the right to proper legal counsel. The Detroit City Council plans to vote on the proposal on Tuesday.

"So we urge the city of Detroit, the Detroit City Council to pass and vote yes on the right to counsel ordinance which will provide full legal representation and community outreach to our most vulnerable Detroit residents," Attorney Tonya Myers Phillips said.

"To ensue that every single person facing eviction who qualifies gets a qualified, experienced attorney on their side to explain their right to them, to advocate for them in front of judge, and ensure there’s a fair process for both landlord and tenant," ACLU Attorney Bonsitu Kitaba said.

Detroit police officer off streets after video shows him beating bar bouncer

A Detroit police officer is off the streets while officials investigate the beating of a bouncer at a bar. Officers with the Detroit Police Vice Squad were at Minnie's Bar and Grill for a liquor license inspection on April 28. Bouncer Michael Kennebrew said a female officer asked if he was armed, and he said no. She then tried to grab him and Kennebrew pulled away.

When he pulled away, an officer tackled him and beat him. "Another officer had a Taser that was in front of me coming towards my face area, so I didn’t want to make any moves so I just rode it out till it was over," Kennebrew said.

The whole thing was caught on camera. "When we saw the video we were shocked and appalled by what we saw on that video, so Chief White directed an immediate investigation," said Chris Graveline, who heads DPD's Professional Standards and Constitutional Policing. "On the face of the video we see no justification, but we’ll be asking those questions."

The officer has been stripped of his gun, removed from the vice squad, and will not be on the streets during the investigation. In addition to the officer who attacked Kennebrew, DPD has also removed his supervisor from the vice squad.

How Trump could impact the 2022 Michigan elections

After Trump-backed Republicans were selected by GOP delegates for the election this fall, Jeff Timmer with the Lincoln Project says Trump is running the Michigan Republican Party - and not in a good way. "It's really a response to the character of cancer that has manifested in the part," Timmer said. "The cancer has won. It's time for hospice."

Timmer said Trump's "grip" on the GOP will tear the party apart. The former president has endorsed at least 10 candidates running for the Michigan state House. His picked candidates for attorney general and secretary of state emerged victorious during the state party's nominating convention. However, many don't believe they are the candidates best suited to run and win in a general election.

A factor not under Trump's control but that could have an impact in the midterm race is where and how big donors and businesses spend their money.

"They really need to say no more. If they really stand by that, they can't pretend that these re-animated, zombie Republicans are worth supporting," Timmer said. "I don't think you build winning coalitions, and you certainly don't build winning political parties, on lies, on fantasies, on delusion, and on insanity. You don't build it on corruption and chaos and that's what they're doing."

What else we're watching

According to AAA, two years' worth of pent-up demand will be unleashed in a flurry of travel and vacation this summer. A survey conducted by the auto club group of Michigan residents found they're at their highest comfort level for traveling in almost a year. Fans of MSU and the former basketball star Adreian Payne learned that the 31-year-old died after being shot Monday morning in Orlando. His death has reignited memories the player made with an 8-year-old girl named Lacey, who battled brain cancer while he was in college. The man filmed scaling the Renaissance Building in Detroit this weekend was a resident of Las Vegas. The 22-year-old was ticketed for disorderly conduct before being released on bond, police said. The manhunt for an Alabama corrections officer and a murder suspect ended after 11 days on the run. The officer, a 56-year-old woman allegedly shot her self after a high speed chase with U.S. Marshals ended in a crash, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff in Indiana said. Detroit City FC will be playing in the Round of 32 Tuesday against FC Louisville City. The 7:30 p.m. match at Keyworth Stadium is a big game for Le Rouge as they continue pushing forward in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

The good weather week is only going to get better Tuesday as temperatures climb slightly higher while there will be a greater mix of sun and clouds.

Andy Warhol's Marilyn Monroe portrait sells for record $195 million at auction

Andy Warhol's "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" sold for a cool $195 million on Monday, making the iconic portrait of Marilyn Monroe the most expensive work by a U.S. artist ever sold at auction.

The 1964 silkscreen image shows Monroe in vibrant close-up — hair yellow, eyeshadow blue and lips red — on a rich blue background. It's also the most expensive piece from the 20th century ever auctioned, according to Christie’s auction house in New York, where the sale took place.

The Warhol sale unseated the previous record holder and another modern master, Jean-Michel Basquiat, whose 1982 painting "Untitled" of a skull-like face sold for a record $110.5 million at Sotheby’s in 2017.