Brewery releasing 2 limited edition beers for Ferndale Pride

The Ferndale Project is releasing two beers this weekend fin honor of the city's Pride event.

Ferndale Pride was moved to Saturday due to the pandemic. It is usually held in late May or early June.

The first release, Ferndale Proud, is a celebration of love.

The % ABV sour beer is made with pink guava and lime. A portion of proceeds from the brew will be donated to Ferndale Pride. It is $18 for a four-pack.

The second release is the Solo Series: Batch 001 NEDIPA, an 8.5% ABV New England double India pale ale double that is dry-hopped with all citr﻿a. It is $21 for a four-pack.

The beers will be available in the Ferndale Project taproom at 567 Livernois on Saturday at noon. They can be ordered for pickup or delivery through Peddler.

