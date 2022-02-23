Calls for change after triple murder, Vladimir Konstantinov could lose injury care, Flat Rock chemical spill

As if the murders of a man, woman and 5-year-old boy were not jarring enough, Detroit police say the two suspects they arrested for the crimes are kids themselves.

A 16- and 17-year old are in custody for the murders of young Caleb Harris, his mother Lashon Marshall and her boyfriend Aaron Benson.

"There is high confidence that the individuals we have taken into custody are responsible for this heinous act," said Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis.

The disturbing details have left Detroiters unnerved.

"It’s hard to process and it’s heartbreaking because don’t nothing like that supposed to happen," said Horatio Bell.

"You have to have no remorse no heart to shoot a little boy, a five-year-old, in the head," said Tasha Flowers. "That’s about to make me cry, I got a whole 4-year-old that just turned 4. I can’t imagine that. that is really heartbreaking that these kids can’t live their full lives."

The murders of Caleb, Lashon Marshall and Aaron Benson are reminiscent of another jarring trio of murders that spanned Detroit and Warren - one of the victims was also a child, 6-year-old Tai’raz Moore. Suspect Nicholas Bahri will be tried for their murders in April.

"When a 5-year-old is murdered in our community we all got to have an understanding and look at it like that’s our kid too," said Zeek Williams. "Because until we start to look at those situations like that, nothing is going to change."

Violence against children has always struck a nerve with Williams, a longtime community organizer and New Era Detroit.

He says the possibility that two teens murdered a child in cold blood is a sign the community has dropped the ball, and everyone has a role to play to right the ship.

"If you’re an influencer, if you’re an entertainer, a comedian, a rapper, you know or just somebody cool in the community that kids look up to, we got a responsibility to do more in our communities to affect the mindset and mentality of what’s going on," he said.

Don Moore is doing just that with his non-profit Better Men Outreach: They use basketball to reach at-risk teen boys and young men to help them get their lives on track.

"What we’re doing here at BMO is trying to pull them in and show them something different. Trying to show them that you can get the same money by selling drugs by doing something positive," Moore said.

"Actually we all need to step up," Bell said. "When something like this happens everybody do. We gotta put hands together, heads together, and handle it because these young guys growing up listening to the wrong thing and doing the wrong thing. So we do need some OGs and some real men to step up and talk to these kids."

Police say the suspects knew the victims.

Ethan Crumbley planned to stalk, rape, kill classmate

New details into the mind of the accused Oxford shooter were discussed in court Tuesday when Ethan Crumbley appeared in a hearing for a request to be moved to a juvenile detention center. Oakland County Prosecutors argued that despite the teen having ‘no documented juvenile history’ his anti-social behavior was disturbing.

Assistant Prosecutor Markeisha Washington said the 15-year-old had a plan to stalk, rape, torture and ultimately kill a classmate and that he wrote that he admired Adolph Hitler and Jeffrey Dahmer. Additionally, the prosecution said his journal detailed plans to shoot students in the school and that he would surrender "so that he could witness the pain and suffering that he caused."

But Crumbley's defense attorney, Paulette Loftin said the facts given by the prosecutor were actions committed by the teen prior to his charges. "Only one part of those factors are the allegations and the events surrounding the charges. there are a number of other things that the court must look at," Loftin said.

Due to the defendant's age, he's virtually isolated the entire day. It could be having an adverse effect on the teen's mental health. Crumbley reportedly heard voices at home and struggled with being alone. The judge will decide where Crumbley should stay early next week.

Former Red Wing Vladimir Konstantinov to lose injury care

The state's auto no-fault insurance change continues to have adverse impacts on some of Michigan's most vulnerable residents. Former Detroit Red Wing, Vladimir Konstantinov, who was paralyzed in a crash 25 years ago, has lived with 24-hour care ever since.

But his daily physical and occupational therapy may disappear. Konstantinov and 18,000 other Michiganders are supposedly losing benefits due to the no-fault provisions that were changed in 2019. Care providers, including Arcadia, can’t afford to keep providing service, which has reached above $1 million.

"We literally help him with every granular, molecular piece of his existence," said Theresa Ruedisueli, from Arcadia. "When you think about him going into an institution, where, there’s just no capacity to help him with quality of life."

Erin McDonough, the executive director of the Insurance Alliance of Michigan said in a statement the reforms had created savings for Michigan drivers and they would stay the course and let reforms keep working.

Detroit police break up chop shop

The Detroit Police Department announced on Tuesday that it has arrested one man after breaking up an illegal chop shop on the city's west side.

According to Detroit Police, they conducted an inspection of a business on W. Chicago just east of Oakman Boulevard in Detroit on Monday to confirm that a business was closed.

Detroit Police released photos from inside of an illegal auto parts chop shop where they recovered up to $100,000 in stolen parts

During the inspection, authorities said they found stolen auto parts worth more than $100,000. Officials said they found a 2014 GMC Sierra in the yard that was confirmed stolen. Authorities then got a search warrant to look through the business, where they found several car parts and stripped vehicles on the floor and racks:

2012 Dodge Challenger, engine and door

2009 Chevrolet Malibu, engine and transmission

2013 Chrysler 300, engine, transmission and trunk lid

2017 Lincoln MKZ, doors and trunk lid

2007 Honda Civic, engine and front firewall

2017 Lincoln MKZ, 3 doors and trunk lid

2007 Honda Civic, front half

Once the search was finished, police resealed the door to keep the business closed. The owner, a Dearborn man in his 30s, was arrested but his name was not released.

Crews investigating Flat Rock chemical leak

Emergency crews on Tuesday were investigating an apparent chemical leak or spill into the Huron River in a Detroit suburb, months after that community faced a fuel spill into its sewer system. The Flat Rock Fire Department responded Monday evening to reports of a chemical-like sheen on the Huron River.

The department, along with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, was working Tuesday to contain the contamination, determine its source and what it is, EGLE spokeswoman Jill Greenberg told media.

Firefighters have installed boom barriers in the river in an attempt to contain the sheen, she said. Flat Rock Mayor Mark Hammond said in an email to the Detroit Free Press, that responders are working on "a heavy oily sheen in the backwaters of the Huron River near Huroc Park."

"The park has been closed for the day as environmental clean-up companies work to contain and remove the spill," he said. "We would like to reassure the residents that the sheen poses no health risk at this time."

What else we're watching

Ever heard of plarn? Plastic yarn is a knitting practice that uses plastic bags to create blankets and sleeping mats for people. It also removes waste from the environment. Stellantis netted $14 billion in profit this year, which means the company will have its largest profit sharing in 35 years. Employees are eligible for up to $14,670 that will be paid by March 11. The Michigan Panthers, the state's new USFL team had the first pick in the league's draft yesterday, picking University of Michigan's own Shea Patterson. See what other athletes were drafted here It's not just Ethan Crumbley that is in court this week. His parents will be back in court for a second day of their preliminary hearing. The first day included testimony from five witnesses and the release of text messages that Jennifer Crumbley sent in the months and days leading up to the shooting. Ford is recalling some 330,000 Mustangs to fix a rear camera problem. Models from 2015 to 2017 go blank or can become distorted.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Freezing temperatures are returning to Southeast Michigan Wednesday as the region's warms pell cools down. Conditions will be breezy and cloudy today. A couple inches of snow are expected Thursday night as well.

Statues of presidential dogs unveiled at Lincoln Memorial

In addition to honoring the country’s past leaders, Presidents Day 2022 also honored some of the first families’ pets as life-size statues of the presidential dogs were unveiled.

Jinx, a dog food company, rolled out the one-day exhibit at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Monday.

The exhibit included Abraham Lincoln's dog, Fido, Jackie O's dog, Pushinka and Barack Obama's dog, Bo.

"Over the past couple of years, we've realized how much we depend on our pets for emotional support," Jinx co-founder Sameer Mehta said in a news release. "That's why this Presidents Day, we put politics aside to celebrate our Companions-in-Chief, the dogs that have been there for some of our nation's greatest leaders, ready and waiting for belly rubs and daily walks."

According to the Presidential Pet Museum, Lincoln’s Fido was a yellowish, mixed-breed dog with floppy ears and a stubby tail. He never lived in the White House with Lincoln while he was president but accompanied him on walks around town, according to the organization. The Lincolns then gave up Fido for adoption. Sadly, Fido was killed when he playfully jumped on top of a drunken man sitting on the sidewalk. The man became enraged and stabbed Fido.