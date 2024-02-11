A Sterling Heights father was fatally shot while trying to stop thieves from taking his car, Two suspects were arrested in a violent sale meet-up attack in Northville, and what we know about James Crumbley's trial: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Sterling Heights father shot and killed while trying to stop thieves from stealing his car A Sterling Heights man was fatally shot after trying to stop several thieves who were stealing his car in Detroit late Saturday night. 43-year-old Thair Dado was at his part-time job at All Stars Beverage Liquor Store on W. Chicago in Detroit. He took the trash out around 11:30 p.m. and saw his car backing out of the parking lot. Police say he attempted to stop the suspects, and that is when things took a turn for the worse.

2. Suspect charged in a violent assault and rape of Northville couple during robbery Two suspects were arrested in a violent armed robbery and sexual assault in Northville Township on Jan 20. The attacks took place with a 1-year-old present, inside a residence at Eight Mile Road and Silver Spring Drive, according to police. A man was assaulted and a woman was raped, leading to the arrests of suspects from Detroit and Taylor. The suspects and the victims were meeting up for an online sale.

3. Jennifer Crumbley Verdict: Oxford shooter's mom found guilty of involuntary manslaughter Jennifer Crumbley has been found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter by a jury following her trial in Oakland County court. The decision is a monumental one and the first of its kind in the U.S. Crumbley is the first parent of a mass shooter to be charged and convicted in connection with their child's crime. Four students who attended Oxford High School were shot and killed by Crumbley's then 15-year-old son on Nov. 30, 2021.

4. James Crumbley at an advantage despite wife's guilty verdict, attorneys say A jury found Jennifer Crumbley guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday following her trial in Oakland County court. Jennifer could face up to 15 years in prison for her son's murder of four students on Nov. 30, 2021 at Oxford High School. She is the first parent of a mass shooter to be charged and convicted in connection with their child's crime. Attorney Lillian Diallo, who has been following the case, weighed in on what may have persuaded the jury's decision.

5. James Crumbley trial: When will it begin? And what else is known With a guilty verdict being found in the trial for the Oxford school shooter ’s mother, Jennifer Crumbley, eyes are now looking ahead to when the shooter’s father will face trial next. Here is what’s known so far about his time in court.

6. Detroit police's impound inventory spills onto street, towing companies sue The Detroit police impound lot on Grand River is overflowing with cars – so much so, the collection was spilling onto the sidewalk and streets on Wednesday.

"Cars were lined all the way up on both sides of the road and actually the tow truck drivers were coming up, parking and then backing up in order to drop off the cars," said one local resident.

7. SUVs, cars, and trucks available at Detroit police abandoned vehicle auctions in February Whether you're looking for a new car, truck, SUV or even motorcycle, there are plenty to choose from at this month's upcoming Detroit police auctions. The Detroit Police Department hosts several abandoned vehicle auctions a month with numerous options.

8. Warren drug bust seizes 2 kilos of heroin, 1 kilo of cocaine among other drugs Warren police announced a large seizure of narcotics as a result of a search warrant, on Thursday. The seizure yielded over a kilogram of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, and over a half kilogram of fentanyl, delivery amounts of synthetic narcotics, one firearm, and bulk currency. Three suspects were arrested - Marco Houston, 44, Melody Jewell, 48, and Jada Pickett, 22 at a residence in Warren where drugs were being sold.

From left, Marco Houston, Jada Pickett, Melody Jewell

9. Michigan bear populations climbing fast in lower peninsula, more gradually in UP Bear numbers in Michigan are up in both the Upper Peninsula and in the northern portion of the lower peninsula, a large wildlife specialist with the state said Thursday. Estimates from the Department of Natural Resources report there are more than 12,200 bears across the state, with more than 10,200 of those being reported in the U.P. However, it's the lower peninsula that's seeing the largest increase in the number of bears, with a 55% increase in populations since 2012.

10. Police ask for tips in fatal crash on I-75 at M-59 that killed Pontiac woman More details have been released involving a fatal crash that killed a woman on I-75 at M-59 on Feb. 2. The driver, a 32-year-old woman from Pontiac, died from a single-vehicle crash at the exit ramp of southbound I-75 to eastbound M-59 at 11 p.m. last Friday. She was pronounced dead at the scene inside her white 2017 Chevrolet Trax, and was the only person inside the vehicle.