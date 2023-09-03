A local couple marries just hours before cancer took the young woman's life, A motorcyclist was killed in a wrong-way driver crash in Clinton Twp, and video shows the dramatic rescue of a baby by Warren police: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. 'Nobody fights alone': Newlyweds married hours before cancer takes woman's life Saturday, Aug. 26 was supposed to be the day that Kyle Adcock and Amy Drouillard were to be married. They had it all planned – the dress, the location, the vendors – it was all set up and ready, but cancer doesn't wait. On Thursday, Aug. 24, they said ‘I do’ shortly before she died.

2. Kmart headquarters in Troy planned for demolition A permit to demolish the abandoned Kmart headquarters in Troy has been submitted to the city's development department, it said. Troy has been in talks with Adamo Demolition to take down the massive structure and its community development director said that redevelopment of the location would follow.

3. Telegraph and 7 Mile construction tests patience of drivers, business owners A major road project underway at Telegraph and Seven Mile is causing a headache for drivers and local businesses say it is hurting them.

"It’s horrible, just a horrible experience," said Ahmed Thabit.

4. Motorcyclist killed after being hit by wrong-way driver in Clinton Twp A 27-year-old father of two kids died early Monday morning while riding his motorcycle to work when he collided with a truck going the wrong way down Gratiot. It was around 5:30 Monday when Luke Williford was heading to work on his motorcycle on 12 Mile in Roseville when he collided with a pickup truck going the wrong way on Gratiot.

5. Police: 5 shot, 1 fatally outside of motorcycle club on Detroit's west side The Detroit Police Department is investigating a shooting with five people shot; one of them fatally on Detroit's west side. Police say the shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. last Sunday at Cloverdale and Grand River. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument outside a motorcycle club.

6. Watch: Warren police video captures moment baby is saved by officer Warren police thought they were pulling over a reckless driver during rush hour on Tuesday.

"Speed limits 45 well over 45, I have to say 75, 80 miles an hour," said the officer on police video.

Inside the Camaro – a frantic mom with her baby boy in her lap, can’t breathe. Behind the wheel, her brother.

7. Ypsilanti man dead, 3 others hurt in I-94 rollover crash An Ypsilanti man was killed and three others were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on eastbound I-94 last Sunday. According to Michigan State Police, five people were in a vehicle when the driver lost control and rolled near the Van Buren Township rest area.

8. Gordie Howe bridge reaches full height as final steps of construction commence The Gordie Howe International Bridge has reached its full height on the U.S. side and the final steps toward completing the new international crossing between Detroit and Windsor have begun. The tower on the U.S. side now stands 722 feet tall after four years of construction on the pillars. As a new release from the company overseeing the construction, the new crossing will forever change "the shared skyline between Windsor, Canada and Detroit Michigan."

9. Abortion, paid family leave, 100% clean energy - Whitmer eyes aggressive agenda for rest of 2023 The Michigan governor took a victory lap after Democrat's busy 2023, then pivoted toward the party's next agenda for the second-half of 2023 during a Wednesday speech in Lansing. After making progress on abortion, gun safety, labor, and expanding protections for LGBTQ+ people from discrimination, Gretchen Whitmer pointed toward four general themes: the health of people, the planet, the economy, and democracy.

10. Dearborn's historic 'Kingsbury Castle' goes up for sale "We are at the 'Kingsbury Castle' in Dearborn, one of the most historic and famous houses in Dearborn," said James Marusak.

James and his two sisters had the privilege of growing up in a beautiful old tutor built in the roaring '20s by a successful real estate developer named Edith Mae Cummings.

"A lot of memories here," Jim said. "My family has owned this property for 48 years."