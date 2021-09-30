Covid exposure warning issued after 27 test positive for virus following Luke Bryan concert in Fowlerville

article

The Livingston County Health Department (LCHD) has issued a warning for roughly 20,000 people who attended the Luke Bryan concert in Fowlerville two weeks ago after more than two dozen people tested positive for COVID-19.

The LCHD issued the warning for anyone who went to the concert in Fowlerville on Saturday, Sept. 18 after 27 people who attended the outdoor concert tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the LCHD, they believe those 27 people may have been in close enough contact to expose other people to the virus.

Roughly 20,000 people attended the event.

Attendees who went to the concert should get tested for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status. Attendees should also monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 through Oct. 3 and wear a face mask while in public areas as symptoms can appear between 2 and 14 days after exposure.

Anyone with the following symptoms may have COVID-19 and should be tested:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

FatigueMuscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Anyone with severe symptoms - trouble breathing, chest pain, inability to wake or stay awake, pale or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds - should seek emergency care immediately.

The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated, wear a mask, stay 6 feet away from others, stay home when you're ill, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated space.

