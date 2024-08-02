Expand / Collapse search

Dearborn Homecoming, Motor City Summer Fest, county fairs, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  August 2, 2024 9:00am EDT
The first weekend of August starts strong with lots of events scheduled. Here's what's going on:

Belle Isle Art Fair

  • Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4
  • Belle Isle Park in Detroit

This fair includes art for sale, food for purchase, opportunities to create your own art, and more.

Entry is free with a state park pass. 

Learn more here.

Shrek The Musical

  • Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 4
  • Fisher Theatre in Detroit

Shrek moves from the big screen to a stage in Detroit this weekend.

Five shows are scheduled from Friday to Sunday. Tickets start at $25. Get tickets here.

Also at the Fisher this weekend, the Fairytale Festival will be held from 1-7:30 p.m. It will include crafts, a costume contest, vendors, and more. 

Canterbury Barbecue Festival

  • Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 4
  • Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Enjoy BBQ from numerous vendors, play lawn games, hear live music, and more.

Entry is $5 cash or $6 card. Children younger than 3 are free.

Learn more here. 

Motor City Summer Fest

  • Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4
  • Hart Plaza in Detroit

Tee Grizzley, Skilla Baby, and more are slated to perform at Motor City Summer Fest, along with smaller acts.

Tickets start at $75. 

Get tickets here.

Sundays on Selden

  • Sunday, Aug. 4 from noon to 5 p.m.
  • Selden Courtyard in Detroit

This summer series features family fun, including DJs, giant lawn games, and discounts from some nearby eateries and bars.

Can't make it this weekend? The last event of the summer is scheduled for Sept. 1. 

Learn more here. 

Clinton Township Gratiot Cruise

  • Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8 a.m.
  • Gratiot between 14 Mile and Wellington

The cruising starts at 6 p.m. but the fun starts at 8 a.m.

Check out classic cars and family fun all day.

Learn more here.

Dearborn Homecoming

  • Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 4
  • Ford Field Park in Dearborn

Hear national headliners including The Verve Pipe, The All American Rejects, and Kylie Morgan during this year's Homecoming.

The festival also includes a carnival, car show, food, and more.

Learn more here.

Monroe County Fair

  • Now through Saturday, Aug. 3
  • Monroe County Fairgrounds

This weekend's fair events include a monster truck show, animal displays, a carnival, and a performance by Ludacris on Saturday night.

Tickets for children 6-12 are $4, while admission for those 12 and up is $7. 

Learn more here.

Wayne County Fair

  • Now through Saturday, Aug. 3
  • Wayne County Fairgrounds

Check out an off-road derby, night of destruction, animal shows, and more.

Entry $5 per person, with tickets needed for the off-road derby and destruction derby.

Learn more here.

Allen Park Street Fair

  • Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4
  • Allen Road between Roosevelt and Southfield

Dozens of vendors and performers will fill Allen Road for the Allen Park Street Fair.

Entry is free. 

Learn more here.

Jazz on the River

  • Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday. Aug. 4
  • Elizabeth Park in Trenton

This year includes a variety of jazz performers taking the stage during this free fest. Food and drinks will also be available to buy.

Though the event is free, parking is $5.

Learn more here.

Haunted Hearse Car Show

  • Sunday, Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Screamers Costumes in Clinton Township

A Clinton Township Halloween store is hosting the third annual Haunted Hearse Car Show on Sunday. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., stop by the shop to see hearses, spin the wheel of death to win prizes, shop the store and vendors, and enjoy sales on horror necessities.

Learn more here.

