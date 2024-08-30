Detroit Lions PR scam • DTE power outage reimbursement • More potentially severe storms on the way

A mom was just trying to get Detroit Lions player Amon-Ra St. Brown to say happy birthday to her son. Instead, she nearly fell victim to scammers.

Nine-year-old Easton was speechless and starstruck at this week’s Lions pre-season game after St. Brown said hi to him, so his mother Lisa Kryger took to TikTok to see if someone could help connect her with the player or team.

The video got lots of traction for a birthday wish for her son. Then came a message from a woman who said her friend worked for the Lions public relations department.

"(She said) 'They want to give you a suite at the Detroit Lions game, they want to give him a VIP experience,'" Kryger said.

It was too good to be true maybe, but it was worth a shot, Lisa thought – giving her number to this woman, to talk to that so-called friend with the Detroit Lions.

"Dumb on my part, I know I am stupid with this part as well," Kryger said.

They messaged for several hours after the woman claiming to know a PR person told Kryger a sob story about having a soft spot for kids after losing her son to cancer. As they talked, that VIP offer they led with, quickly changed, and the woman started asking personal questions.

"Then it went to just tickets for my son and I," she said.

When Kryger started asking questions back, she was eventually blocked.

Featured article

More severe weather on the way

On the heels of severe thunderstorms that knocked out power for hundreds of thousands in Metro Detroit, potentially strong storms are on the way.

Temperatures and humidity climb today ahead of evening storms.

Storms are likely and severe weather is possible, with the window for these storms looking to be between 5 and 10 p.m. All of Metro Detroit falls into the Slight severe weather risk category. This means scattered intense storms are possible.

Damaging wind and hail are the greatest threats, and while the risk for tornadoes remains low, it's not zero.

Featured article

DTE reimbursement

Speaking of severe weather, if you lost power from the last blast of storms, you may be entitled to a reimbursement from DTE Energy.

When the power is out for an extended period of time that's caused by an event like severe weather, DTE offers bill credits of $38. But there are a few things to know before you find out if. you qualify.

DTE offers credits based on either having an extended outage or a frequent outage. An extended outage is one of these three:

A power outage of more than 16 hours affecting 1% or fewer customers

A power outage of more than 48 hours affecting between 1% and 10% of customers

A power outage of 96 hours under catastrophic conditions – an official state of emergency is declared – or an event that affects 10% or more DTE customers.

If your outage qualifies, you'll receive an additional credit for every 24 hours without power.

A frequent outage is six outages during a 12-month span.

You do not need to apply for this credit if you qualify.

Featured article

Jack White threatens to sue after Trump uses White Stripes song

Former President Donald Trump has been using White Stripes song "Seven Nation Army" in campaign videos, and Detroit rocker Jack White is not having it.

White ripped the move, calling Trump and his team "fascists" while threatening legal action in a blistering response on social media.

"Politics is the king of would they rather ask for forgiveness than permission, and Donald Trump has been the king of that," said Gary Graff.

Graff, a legendary Detroit music journalist, says Trump has been down this road before.

"You can tick them off (a list by now): Abba, Adele, Neil Young. Now he’s embroiled in something with the Foo Fighters as well as something potentially something with Jack White," Graff said. "You can’t use these songs, but the Trump campaign in particular in ‘16 and ‘20 and now again in ‘24 just throws it out there and sees what sticks and sees who goes after them."

Featured article

Labor Day weekend guides

Looking for ways to enjoy the last bit of summer? Whether you are staying home or hitting the road for a final summer trip, we've got you covered:

If you'll be in Metro Detroit, there are plenty of events happening to keep you busy. The Michigan State Fair is currently happening in Novi, while Arts, Beats & Eats kicks off in Royal Oak today.

This weekend is also the last chance to check out the Michigan Central OPEN exhibition after extensive renovations at the old train depot. The exhibition features photos from when Michigan Central was a bustling train station and artifacts found as Ford renovated it over the past six years.

Leaving the area? Expect traffic as others also head to their holiday vacations.

If you didn't already book a campsite, you may be able to get lucky. Some state park campgrounds continue to have sporadic site openings.

And finally, if you're on your way up north for the Mackinac Bridge Walk, here's what to know about the annual event.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Today is going to be hot, sticky, and eventually, stormy.

What else we're watching

Trump asks federal court to intervene in hush money case in bid to toss conviction

Donald Trump asked a federal court late Thursday to intervene in his hush money criminal case, seeking a pathway to overturn his conviction and indefinitely delay his sentencing scheduled for next month.

The former president’s lawyers asked the U.S. District Court in Manhattan to take control of the New York City criminal case, arguing that the state-level prosecution violated Trump’s constitutional rights and ran afoul of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity.

Trump was convicted in state court in Manhattan in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a payment to bury affair allegations that threatened to cloud his 2016 presidential run.

A federal judge rejected Trump’s previous attempt last year to move the case to federal court, clearing the way for Trump's historic trial in state court.

In Thursday's filing, Trump’s lawyers said moving the case to federal court following his May 30 conviction will give him an "unbiased forum, free from local hostilities" to address those issues. If the case is moved to federal court, Trump lawyers wrote, they will then seek to have the verdict overturned and the case dismissed.