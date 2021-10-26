Detroit teen shot in head, Michigan's new meth problem, a son's plea after mother shot in drive-by

A teenage boy is in critical condition at a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the head early Tuesday morning.

Detectives investigating the shooting were at a home in the 18600 block of Stahelin Avenue, in the area of Seven Mile Road and Southfield on the west side of Detroit.

According to police, a 14-year-old was staying at a friend's house when someone opened fire on the home, striking the boy.

A total of 13 shots were fired into the house around 1:30 a.m.

Two other kids were also staying in the same bedroom as the victim during the shooting, but no one else was hurt.

Police don't believe the shooting was random but don't believe the teen was the intended target either.

They're hoping green light cameras nearby will help identify the shooter and vehicle involved.

DEA sees spike in meth abundance in Michigan

So much meth is pouring into Detroit that even the division's DEA special agent can't believe what he's seeing. About 40-50 pounds of meth were seized last year, Keith Martin said. "This year, we have had multiple hundred-pound seizures of meth in Michigan and Ohio."

Martin points to recent busts like one in Detroit that unveiled meth and fentanyl packaged up in kilos and fresh from Mexico that was ready for sale. It's the nature of the business. Cartels, Martin says, "don't care about anyone's life in Michigan."

Once a drug that was commonly cooked and used in rural communities, the DEA is seeing a big shift in its concentration in more urban spots. And most of it is from Mexico. "I wish I could give you one area of the state that is getting hit more than another, but it’s literally everywhere," he said.

Part of the reason for the uptick is that it's cheaper to produce and therefore purchase.

No charges after lawmaker accused fellow rep of threats

Prosecutors will not charge a Detroit-area lawmaker after an investigation into allegations from a fellow lawmaker who said he sent her threatening text messages following their breakup.

The head of Ingham County's sexual assault/domestic violence unit reviewed an investigative report into Harrison Township Republican Rep. Steve Marino submitted by Michigan State Police to Prosecutor Carol Siemon's office in late September. The official denied prosecution, said Scott Hughes, a spokesman for Siemon's office.

The prosecutor's office did not immediately disclose its reasons for denying prosecution, media reported. The case is considered closed until or unless additional information or evidence is submitted, Hughes said.

Michigan State Police began investigating allegations against Marino earlier this month after Birmingham Democratic Rep. Mari Manoogian told House leadership that the 31-year-old Harrison Township Republican had sent her threatening texts. Marino was removed from his committee assignments, and the incident was reported to state police.

- Courtesy of the Associated Press

Detroit appoints city's first historian

Jamon Jordan has told stories of Detroit's history with Black Scroll Tours. Now, he will continue that storytelling with the city. On Monday, Mayor Mike Duggan appointed Jordan to be the city's first historian. Jordan's job will include exploring archives and educating people about the city's history.

"I'm standing on the shoulders of ancestors and standing on the shoulders of elders and great historians," Jordan said. "I want to do a job to make Detroit's history important to Detroit first."

City leaders said that Detroit's history is known around the world, but not enough of it is known in the city itself. "Detroit needs to know and understand and appreciate this history," Jordan said. "I will do my job to make sure it is important to the city of Detroit."

Jordan said there are so many stories that need to be told. "Jamon Jordan is going to be the city of Detroit historian to do unprecedented work in making sure people know how amazing Detroit is," said Rochelle Rile, the director of Arts, Culture, and Entrepreneurship. "We existed before America did. We have an amazing history that includes all cultures, and he's going to be helping us celebrate that and teach that."

Son pleads for justice after mother shot in drive-by in Pontiac

An elderly woman is still in critical condition after she was shot in the face during a drive-by shooting in Pontiac this weekend. As doctors prepare to remove bullet fragments from Charlene Jones' eye, her son is reeling from the incident and asking anyone for help finding the shooter.

"Everyone has been saying let me know what I can do to help you," said Derek Washington. "This is what you can do – find the person who did this." Police said the shooting happened Sunday night when Jones and two older men had visited a home on Marshall. When they realized their car wouldn't start, they flagged down a familiar face to give them a jump.

"Here comes the car driving by someone leaning out the back window with a semi-automatic rifle firing several shots. We recovered several shell casings," said Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe. Washington spoke to his mother, who said it appeared the gunman recognized one of the men she was with and fired.

"I think they were aiming at someone else and there was a mistake, she was in the wrong place at the wrong time – but there was still a crime, it needs to be punished," Washington said. McCabe believes the shooter, who fired a semi-automatic rifle, was driving a black Jeep Cherokee with a silver top.

What else we're watching

All that rain this week did set new records for total inches at Detroit Metro Airport, beating an Oct. 25 record, according to the National Weather Service. Despite criticisms and a pending court challenge from conservatives, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has continued raising money using an exemption that lawmakers facing recall efforts can utilize to boost political fundraising. Campaign filings this week showed she raised $3.1 million over three months. Michigan has a new Unemployment Insurance Agency director, almost a year after the previous director resigned. Julia Dale was selected by Whitmer. Some 900 more water filters are expected to be distributed by Hamtramck officials today after reports last week of lead levels reaching Action Levels. The Oakland County Health Division will launch clinics to administer its first booster doses of the Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday. They'll be based in Pontiac and Holly.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Metro Detroit can say goodbye to the rain for now, although it is likely to return by Friday. In the meantime, temperature swings will move from the 50s today, the 30s and 40s tomorrow morning, and near 60 on Thursday.

US international COVID-19 travel requirements: White House details new rules

Two weeks before a new vaccination requirement kicks in for most foreign travelers to the U.S., the Biden administration detailed the new international COVID-19 air travel policies, including exemptions for kids, and new federal contact tracing requirements.

Beginning on Nov. 8, foreign, non-immigrant adults traveling to the United States will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with limited exceptions, and all travelers will need to be tested for the virus before boarding an aircraft to the U.S., with tightened restrictions for those who are not fully vaccinated.

The new policy comes as the Biden administration moves away from broader country-based travel restrictions and bans toward what it terms a "vaccinations-based" system focused on the individual risk of the traveler. It almost reflects the White House's embrace of vaccination requirements in an effort to drive more Americans to get vaccinated by piling on inconveniences to those remaining without a shot.

Under the policy, those who are unvaccinated will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within a day of travel, while those who are vaccinated will be allowed to present a test taken within three days of travel.