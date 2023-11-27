Driver crashes into The Fillmore • More snow Monday • Israel, Hamas look open to extending truce

The owners of The Fillmore are left with a big mess to clean up Monday after a driver crashed through the venue's box office.

It happened around 2:25 a.m. when a female driving on Woodward hit the front of the Detroit theater. Though it caused extensive damage outside, the inside was spared.

Venue owners say they heard the driver was drunk, but police have not yet confirmed that information. The driver was arrested.

Cleanup is expected to get underway soon to prepare for Chris Young's Tuesday show; no events are scheduled for Monday night.

Cold, wind, snow all in Monday's forecast

Snow lingers Monday, and wind and cold accompany it.

Sunday and into Monday, some areas saw more than 1 inch of snow, including White Lake, where 1.9 inches fell and Ypsilanti, which got 1.6 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Some areas could pick up another ½ inch of snow on Monday.

Snow showers are most likely in the morning, and visibility could be limited at times due to snowfall.

Temperatures start in the 30s and are the highest Metro Detroit will see Monday before dropping. Wind chills are expected to be in the teens.

Israel, Hamas look open to extending truce

Israel and Hamas appeared open to extending a cease-fire in Gaza that has halted their deadliest and most destructive war but is set to expire after Monday, with a fourth exchange of militant-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel planned for later in the day.

Israel has said it would extend the cease-fire by one day for every 10 additional hostages released. Hamas has also said it hopes to extend the four-day truce, which came into effect Friday after several weeks of indirect negotiations mediated by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt.

But Israel also says it remains committed to crushing Hamas' military capabilities and ending its 16-year rule over Gaza after its Oct. 7 attack into southern Israel.

Missing emotional support dog found thanks to FOX 2 viewer

After an exhausting search and countless false sightings, a missing emotional support dog named Noodles is home.

Noodles, who provides support to a 6-year-old boy named Abi, slipped out of a fence of the family's Detroit home on Sept. 10.

FOX 2 ran a story about the missing dog on Nov. 18, and just days later a viewer recognized the dog in Detroit.

"I’m checking the ears; the ears are floppy enough. I’m checking the nose, the splotches on the nose and the mouth are correct, and I couldn’t believe it… somebody actually found Noodles," said Edgar Cardenas, Abi's dad.

JJ Watt blasts NFL over Lions star's fine

Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown is facing a $43,709 for a block on a running play against the Chicago Bears last week, a move former NFL player J.J. Watt slammed over the weekend.

"Here we go again…," Watt wrote on X. "General rule of thumb: If you have to watch the video multiple times to try figuring out which person did something wrong and you still can’t figure it out, we probably shouldn’t be taking $43,709 from someone.

"This. Is. Stealing. Money."

Watt also addressed unnecessary roughness penalties and the fines for it earlier this month.

Merriam-Webster announces word of the year for 2023

In an age of deepfakes and post-truth, as artificial intelligence rose and Elon Musk turned Twitter into X, the Merriam-Webster word of the year for 2023 is "authentic."

Authentic cuisine. Authentic voice. Authentic self. Authenticity as artifice. Lookups for the word are routinely heavy on the dictionary company's site but were boosted to new heights throughout the year, editor at large Peter Sokolowski told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview.

"We see in 2023 a kind of crisis of authenticity," he said ahead of Monday's announcement of this year's word. "What we realize is that when we question authenticity, we value it even more."