Michigan's new safe storage gun law • Near-record warmth incoming • Whitmer's budget

Michigan's new safe storage gun law, signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in April 2023, will go into effect on Feb. 13.

According to the safe storage bill, all Michigan gun owners with children in the home must securely lock away their firearms – with a cable lock or in a gun safe.

A group of gun owners in favor of the new law gathered on Wednesday to explain it to the public and reduce any fears surrounding the change.

"I have two grand babies and the last thing I want is for one of them to find my weapon," said Ken Whittaker, the executive director of Michigan United. "The safe storage law is a motivation. It’s an educational piece that allows us to understand the importance of this issue and keep our guns locked up."

Under the new legislation, gun owners must also safely store their guns in instances where children are visiting their home.

The safe storage bill is just one of several gun reform bills signed by Whitmer last year – including extreme risk protection orders known as red flag laws, universal background checks, and laws meant to disarm those convicted of domestic violence.

Near-record warmth incoming

The warm-up rolls on! Temperatures top out in the 50s this afternoon. High pressure moves east while low pressure draws the mild air in, but the clouds are expected to dim the shine a bit at times as skies range from partly sunny to mostly cloudy.

A few showers will be around this evening with a better bet for scattered rain late tonight and tomorrow morning, but it won't amount to much. On Friday, we'll take aim at record warmth and, if we're lucky, the skies may even clear out by afternoon.

The rain will be back by night and linger into Saturday morning.

Temperatures will fade over the weekend and come in even cooler next week. We'll keep an eye on a southern snowmaker on Monday that looks like a miss as of now.

Whitmer unveils $80.7B budget proposal

The Michigan governor released her annual budget plan for the next fiscal year on Wednesday. The 201-page document unveiled online and to the appropriations committees in the legislature on Feb. 7 outlines how Gretchen Whitmer hopes to spend $80.7 billion.

Among the highlights from the budget include universal pre-K for every 4-year-old in Michigan, as well as free community college. It also included a pilot project that offered free child care to child care workers through the remainder of Whitmer's term.

It also commits $500 million to attract new businesses and spur economic growth and an allocation to local governments for helping support public safety.

In total, the general fund budget will have $14.3 billion while the School Aid fund will have $23.4 billion. The federal government will make up 42% of the budget while sending $100 million to the state's rainy day fund.

2 hepatitis cases in Washtenaw County

The Washtenaw County Health Department says it confirmed two cases of hepatitis A in residents recently, prompting them to release an advisory asking for vigilance among those that live in the area.

The two cases are unrelated to one another and were "likely exposed" to the virus during international travel, said a release from the county. No common sources of food or drug use have been identified as a potential source of infection.

There had only been six confirmed hepatitis A cases in Washtenaw residents since 2020 prior to the latest detection.

The county's wastewater surveillance system noted a spike in detecting the virus in the last week of January. It's unclear if the sharp increase was because the two positive individuals were shedding the virus or if there are additional cases of hepatitis A that haven't been detected.

Henry Fambrough of The Spinners dead at 85

Henry Fambrough, the last surviving original member of the iconic R&B group The Spinners, whose hits included "It’s a Shame," "Could It Be I’m Falling in Love" and "The Rubberband Man," died Wednesday, a spokesperson for the group said. He was 85.

Fambrough died peacefully of natural causes in his northern Virginia home, spokesperson Tanisha Jackson said in a statement. The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November. Along with Fambrough, Billy Henderson, Pervis Jackson, Bobby Smith, Philippé Wynne and John Edwards were listed as inductees.

Last May, Fambrough took a tour of Motown’s Studio A in Detroit as part of a ceremony that included the donation to the Motown Museum of 375 outfits worn by the group during performances. It "was a long time ago," Fambrough said at the time of the 1960s, when he first walked into the studio. "I used to dream about this place."

He told reporters that he had to convince his wife that the studio was where he was going for 3 a.m. rehearsals and recording sessions with other members of the group. Their first big hit for Motown was "It’s A Shame," which peaked at No. 14 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in 1970.

What else we're watching

The University of Michigan scored its biggest win of the season Wednesday when it topped No. 11 Wisconsin 72-68. They managed to hold off the Badgers for the win following fears of another in-game collapse Towing companies have sued the Detroit Police Department over the agency's overflowing impound lot where the inventory of seized vehicles are spilling into the street - literally. Read more here . President Joe Biden is sending top aides to Michigan to meet with Arab American leaders in Dearborn. Local officials have revolted against the administration over its handling of the Israel-Gaza conflict. Read more here A Detroit councilmember is planning to run for Congress. Mary Waters plans to run for Michigan's 13th Congressional District seat. The primary election for the seat will be one of the most crowded in Michigan. A Republican state lawmaker has introduced a bill that would authorize the creation of baby drop boxes in Michigan. Rep. Will Bruck's legislation would help install the boxes at fire stations

Man who climbed Las Vegas Sphere arrested, police say

A man who climbed to the top of the Sphere venue in Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested by police Wednesday morning. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) began receiving calls about a person who climbed the 366-foot-tall sphere just after 10 a.m. local time.

The man was identified as 24-year-old Maison Des Champs, but police did not specify what charges he could face.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill, head of the LVMPD, characterized the incident as a publicity stunt "because of who they told me that they believe it is."