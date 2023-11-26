Two loud explosions and a resulting fire rocked White Lake Township Friday night, firefighters handled a vehicle fire at Stellantis North America in Auburn Hills, and a family is searching for their 6-year-old's emotional support dog: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Explosions rock White Lake Township Friday night Two loud explosions rocked the area in White Lake Township at about 10:30 p.m. Nov. 24. The White Lake Township Fire Department responded to a resulting fire at Young Road and Bogie Lake Road. A heavy fire was found in two large storage vessels on the north side of the Young Road refinery plant, officials say.

(Photo courtesy of Nathan Hoyer)

2. Fire breaks out at Stellantis North America in Auburn Hills A fire broke out a week ago at Stellantis North America in Auburn Hills. At 8:23 a.m. on Nov. 19, the Auburn Hills Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Chrysler Drive at Stellantis North America following reports of a vehicle on fire inside the building. Upon arrival, fire personnel discovered a live vehicle fire in the first-floor vehicle storage area of the testing center.

3. 'A**hole' dog adopted after Texas shelter's hilarious Facebook post A Texas dog has a new home after a hilarious Humane Society post went viral online. The post from the Humane Society of Wichita County describes Eddie the dog as an "a**hole."

"Eddie hates other dogs, he's 17 pounds and could take on a Rottweiler and win," said the post last Thursday.

4. Family searching for 6-year-olds missing emotional support dog A beloved emotional support dog has been missing from its family home since September 10th. Noodles, a constant companion for 6-year-old Abi, slipped through the fence into the front yard of their Detroit residence on West Outer Drive.

"He came into this world with her, so when he's on the couch, she was on the couch; when he was upset, her name was his first word," Edgar Cardenas, Abi's father.

5. Police: 17-year-old fatally shot at Detroit gas station, employee arrested Police are investigating a fatal gas station shooting overnight in southwest Detroit. The Detroit Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot at a CITGO gas station (9126 Dearborn St) just after 1 a.m. Saturday. Police say an employee at the gas station, a 27-year-old man, was arrested.

CITGO gas station on Dearborn Street in Detroit (FOX 2 Detroit)

6. Here's how much money you need to be happy, according to 2023 survey If happiness had a price tag, the average American thinks it could be bought for just over $1 million , according to a new poll. A survey published on Wednesday by financial services company Empower asked 2,034 U.S. adults the age-old question: can money buy happiness? More than half (59%) said yes, and it costs around $1.2 million.

7. Roseville mother of 2, aunt of Oxford school shooting victim killed in 3-car crash A 33-year-old mother of two and the aunt of an Oxford school shooting victim was killed in a three-car crash on the morning of Wednesday, November 15. Tarah Baldwin of Roseville collided head-on with a "pickup truck that crossed the centerline on Rochester Road, south of the intersection of Barclay Circle in Rochester Hills," according to the Oakland County Sherriff's Office.

8. 'He's a sick person': Metro Detroit trusted coach's well-known secret exposed Their names, at least here, are Dev, Marcus, Jayden, and Aaron. We're protecting their identities as they're sharing their stories of a coach they thought they could trust. They all knew Jerremy Thompkins as ‘Coach J’ and, over the course of his 20-year career, was known to do many inappropriate things with his players. Three independent sources who worked with Thompkins over the past two decades told us that "everyone knew what Jerremy was doing with those little boys."

9. Whitmer signs law prohibiting those convicted of domestic violence from owning a gun Those convicted of domestic violence crimes will be banned for owning, buying, or transporting firearms for eight years, a new law says.

"This is going to save lives. This bill is absolutely necessary," said Kazia Kelly, a social worker and domestic violence survivor. "My then two-year-old and I were threatened by firearms, specifically my husband’s handgun."

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the latest gun safety legislation into office Monday, which attempts to prevent someone convicted of a violent crime from harming anyone else.

10. Police: 18-year-old passenger killed in high-speed Grosse Pointe crash Grosse Pointe Farms police released new information in a fatal crash that killed an 18-year-old last Friday. Investigators say that a 16-year-old driver was speeding in a BMW X3 when he lost control and hit a streetlight pole, and then a tree on Ridge Road between Moran and Lewiston roads at 9 p.m. on Nov. 17.