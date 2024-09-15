A driver is dead after crashing into an MSP officer on I-75, a man was killed after a vacuum truck hit power lines in Macomb County, and a Farmington Hills family is livid after a daytime sexual encounter was caught on their Ring doorbell camera: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Driver killed after crashing into MSP officer on shoulder of I-75 in Lincoln Park A driver is dead after crashing into a Michigan State Police officer who had a semi-truck pulled over on I-75 in Lincoln Park on Friday morning. The motor carrier officer had the semi pulled over on northbound I-75 around 8:40 a.m. The officer was inside his vehicle on the right shoulder when a Ford Explorer slammed into the back of the patrol vehicle, forcing it into the back of the truck.

2. Do Not Eat Advisory in effect for deer at northern Michigan marsh due to PFAS contamination Hunters are reminded to not eat any venison taken from deer around a marsh in northern Michigan over concerns of forever chemical contaminants in the area. With hunting seasons around the corner, including archery beginning on Oct. 1, both the health department and natural resources agency are reminding people to not eat meat taken from animals in the area.

3. Aldi to hire 13,000 holiday workers, raising minimum wages up to $23 an hour Aldi is hiring thousands of workers for the upcoming holiday season and for the opening of new stores across the U.S. , while also increasing its minimum wages to $18 and $23 an hour. The no-frills grocery chain, known for its cost-saving measures like self-bagging and loaning carts to customers for a quarter, announced that it plans to hire more than 13,000 store and warehouse employees nationwide.

4. Man killed after vacuum truck hits power lines in Macomb County A vacuum truck in Macomb County hit power lines in the northern portion of the county, sparking a fire that charred the cab of the truck. Authorities confirmed one man died as a result. FOX 2 has learned that the victim was a DTE Energy contractor. The Macomb County Sheriff said they were called just after 1 p.m. Thursday to the fire on Romeo Plank at 32 Mile Road. The driver, a 61-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

5. Driveway sex caught on camera leaves Farmington Hills homeowners livid A daytime sexual encounter was caught on a family’s Ring doorbell camera in Farmington Hills. The 13 year old son, was waiting on a package, when he heard the Ring go off, he soon realized – this was not the package he was waiting for.

"I’m angry that my child had to see such debauchery," said his mother, we'll call Samantha.

6. 2 dead, 3 injured in deadly crash on Michigan Avenue in Washtenaw County Two people were killed and three injured in a crash on Michigan Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Both directions of Michigan Avenue were closed between Wiard and Ecorse roads.

7. Motorcyclist slams into SUV while riding 150+ mph on I-75 in Detroit A 21-year-old motorcyclist was going more than 150 mph when he crashed into an SUV on I-75 on Wednesday night, police said. Michigan State Police said the Sterling Heights man hit a Honda CRV on the north side of the freeway near Davison in Detroit around 11:20 p.m., pushing the Honda into the median wall.

8. Horseback riding scam in Michigan creates headaches for some, heartache for others The emergence of an alleged horseback riding scam just outside of Southeast Michigan has created headaches for some business owners and heartache for other unsuspecting customers. One victim of the scam, identified as Deborah, originally thought she would be fulfilling her daughters' dreams by getting them lessons for horseback riding.

9. Runaway boat: Inexperienced owner thrown from boat, swims to shore as boat runs full throttle The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a runaway boat did circles in an Oakland County lake before ultimately running out of gas. Despite fears this could have been another drowning in an Oakland County lake, the sheriff's office said the boat owner and passenger all escaped safely but the owner was inexperienced at operating a boat.

10. Mustang prototype crash at Auburn Hills test track left kids severely injured, lawsuit filed A violent crash at a test track in Auburn Hills that led to two kids being catastrophically injured is now the premise of a lawsuit against the test track's operator, Ford, a Detroit-based nonprofit, and the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident.