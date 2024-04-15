Gas price concerns after Iran attack • Severe weather tax extension • 2 girls lose mother in crash

Michigan gas prices hit a new year high over the weekend before dropping slightly.

Weekend averages hit $3.70. Drivers are now paying an average of $3.69 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, up 15 cents from a week ago. This price is 19 cents more than this time last month but still 2 cents less than this time last year. A full 15-gallon tank of gas is about $55, down about $3 from 2023's highest price last August.

This new high comes amid fears that conflict in the Middle East will increase oil prices. Over the weekend, Iran, which produces about 4% of the world's oil, launched hundreds of drones at Israel.

"Michigan motorists are seeing higher pump prices, with the state average setting a new 2024-high," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If crude oil prices continue to rise, alongside tight supply, then gas prices will likely follow suit."

Tax extension allowed for those impacted by severe weather

Monday is Tax Day, but residents in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, and Wayne counties don't have to file their individual or business tax returns until June 17.

Tax relief is being offered for these areas because of severe weather last August. Residents and businesses owners dealt with damaging thunderstorms, tornadoes, and flooding.

The IRS is automatically providing federal filing and penalty relief to any taxpayer with an IRS address of record located in the disaster area. These taxpayers do not need to contact the agency to get this relief.

However, taxpayers need to contact the Michigan Department of Treasury to request an extension for state taxes.

More Draft road closures now in effect

More roads in Detroit are now closed ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Roads that closed early Monday will make way for building of the NFL Draft Experience. These roads will be closed until 5 a.m. May 6:

Southbound Lodge exit to Jefferson Avenue downtown will be closed - Exits 1A (W. Jefferson) & 1B (Larned) will remain open at this time

Westbound Jefferson Avenue from Beaubien Street to Washington Blvd.

Eastbound Jefferson Avenue from Washington Blvd to Randolph

Bates Street from Jefferson Avenue to Atwater Street

Atwater Street from Civic Center Drive to Bates Street

Southbound Brush Street between Larned Street and Jefferson Avenue

All Tunnel traffic must use I-375 during the M-10/Jefferson Avenue closures Windsor-bound traffic should use Jefferson to Randolph to access the Tunnel

2 girls lose mother in crash

Voncile Williams was on her way back from dropping her mother off at the hospital when she was killed in a car crash on the morning of April 4 on Michigan Avenue in Wayne.

"We don't know what happened to her. We have no idea who hit her or what actually happened" said her cousin Clarissa Valentine.

Wayne police say that the crash involved a semi-truck and that Williams' car had rolled over.

She leaves behind two daughters, 11-month-old Ayla and four-year-old Symphony.

Today will be mild and sunny, with highs in the 70s.

Auto insurance premiums are skyrocketing. What's to blame?

Surging auto insurance premiums are fanning the flames of high inflation and keeping the financial pressure on millions of U.S. households nationwide.

Consumer prices rose 0.4% in March from the previous month and climbed 3.5% from the same time last year, the Labor Department reported Wednesday.

Both of those figures came in higher than the 0.3% monthly increase and 3.2% headline gain forecast by LSEG economists.

Many of the usual culprits — including rent and groceries — contributed to the surprisingly hot reading. But few categories jumped as substantially as auto insurance.

The cost of auto insurance rose 2.6% in March, bringing the total annual gain to 22.2% — the fastest yearly rate on record. When compared with the beginning of 2021, before the inflation crisis began, motor vehicle insurance is more than 50% more expensive.