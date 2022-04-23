Good news: Positive stories for your weekend

article

It's a beautiful weekend in Michigan – how about some positive stories while you enjoy the weather?

For the second year in a row, USA Today has named the Detroit Riverwalk as the Best Riverwalk in America.

The Riverwalk spans 3 ½ miles along the Detroit River, offering beautiful views of both the river and the city.

Beyond the river, a new project – the Southwest Greenway – will connect the Riverfront to Michigan Central Station, Corktown, and Southwest Detroit.

"This is going to be a big year for us as we break ground on new projects, mark the completion of our East Riverfront vision and make plans for our 20-year anniversary in 2023, so it is incredibly rewarding to be able to celebrate the Best Riverwalk honor during this special year," said Matt Cullen, board chairman of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy.

(Photo: Detroit Riverfront Conservancy)

Detroit has planted 2 million daffodils across the city, and right now through the end of the month is the best time to see them.

From Belle Isle to Downtown to many of the city's neighborhoods, the flowers are blossoming and brightening Detroit.

"Detroit is becoming a more beautiful city by the day, and at no time is it more visible than during these next two weeks when our daffodils are in full bloom," said Barry Burton, a project manager for the city's Landscape Design Unit. "By the end of this year, we will have 2.5 million bulbs in the ground, and we’re just getting started. We have the potential to become a major visitor attraction each spring."

Love flowers? Don't forget to check out the Holland Tulip Festival next month.

A negative story had a positive twist this week. After a judge berated 72-year-old cancer patient Burhan Chowdhury earlier this year because his yard was overgrown, volunteers came to help.

SAY Detroit organized two teams of 30 volunteers to beautify the Hamtramck home.

"He was berated over his yard being in rough shape, and unfortunately Mr. Chowdhury was unable to work in his yard because of his age and because of his cancer that he's battling right now, so when we heard about the story we thought what a great opportunity to come in and help a family that's really in need and engage our volunteer workforce," said Richard Kelley, the executive director of SAY Detroit. "It means a lot to all of our volunteers to be able to be here today and make such a tremendous impact."

The city's professional soccer team took on and beat its first Major League Soccer opponent Tuesday.

Detroit City Football Club defeated Columbus Crew on Tuesday at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck in the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. DCFC now moves on to the next round to play Louisville City.

Also noteworthy, while DCFC has played in the Cup before, this season is the first time the team made it to the third round.