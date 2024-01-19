How to watch Lions-Bucs • 'Do not occupy' notice at Troy apartment • Free rides on People Mover

The Detroit Lions season isn't over yet with head coach Dan Campbell, quarterback Jared Goff, and the rest of the team set to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Divisional Round this weekend.

The game will be played at Ford Field, which has brought a home field advantage for the Lions that could not be understated after fans showed up in a big way last Sunday.

Two games still separate Detroit from the Super Bowl, which means the pressure will be on the Lions to continue competing at their highest level. However, earning the team's first home playoff win against the Los Angeles Rams last weekend did alleviate some of the stakes ahead of the next game.

Detroit edged the Rams 24-23 to move on, while the Buccaneers took care of business against the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 in the wildcard round's final game Monday night.

These two teams played each other already this season. It ended in a 20-6 victory from Detroit. But these are two very different teams going into Sunday's game. Check out our review of the last time they played here.

Here's what else to know:

When do the Lions play?

Detroit is scheduled to play the Buccaneers at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21.

What channel will air the Lions-Buccaneers game?

The Detroit-Tampa Bay game will air on NBC on TV, as well as stream on Peacock and Fubo.

Lions-Bucs betting odds

Detroit enters the game as 6-point favorites with a 62.5% chance of winning, according to ESPN Analytics.

The over/under: 48.5

The money line: Detroit -270, Tampa Bay +220

‘Do not occupy’ at Troy apartment

Busted pipes, flooded halls, and no heat were just some of the problems preceding an order from the city of Troy telling tenants at an apartment complex to vacate the property.

The Troy Place Apartments was declared uninhabitable by the city's building department, which gave people living in one of the 147 units a notice of "Do Not Occupy" after mechanical inspections of the property determined it was unsafe to live there.

"At first I thought it was just a first floor issue, but then come to find out what inspectors came and told us today, it's a whole building issue," said Ricardo Matthew Jr. "She said they've been having issues with the management for quite some time now and they recommended everybody leave in the next few days."

Those issues go beyond just disrepair at the complex: The owners owe $300,000 in taxes. A broken boiler and flooded hallways mean the repairs needed for the complex are extensive. The letter sent to residents said legal action would be taken against those that chose to stay. Social workers are now working to house those who were forced to leave.

People Mover improvements

In an effort to increase usage of the Detroit People Mover, a new pilot program will cover fares for riders starting in 2024. The program will last at least one year, with efforts to possibly make it permanent.

The Zero Fare Pilot program was recently approved by the Detroit Transportation Corporation’s Board of Directors and began Jan. 2.

"Based on passenger feedback and our analysis, the current fare system is one of the leading barriers for convenient use," DTC general manager Robert Cramer said. "The equipment is all original to the People Mover with no electronic options – accepting only coins, tokens, or magnetic-striped passes purchased in advance. Maintaining and finding parts for fare gate repairs is a growing challenge as well."

The new program is hoping to increase ridership by 50 percent for the year. Replacing the "outdated" People Mover fare collection system would cost an estimated $5 million. Such an investment would not be necessary if the Zero Fare Pilot results in long-term implementation, according to Cramer.

Detroit Beer Exchange closing

The Detroit Beer Exchange is closing after a few years of operations in the city, the taproom announced last week. In a post on social media, the beer exchange said it was saying goodbye, and was a "pleasure to have served you, if only for a few years."

"We are grateful to leave this little piece of Detroit in better shape than we found it and are hopeful and excited for what’s to come next to the southeast corner of Grand River Avenue and Washington Boulevard," the post on Instagram said.

The post came with an accompanied video. The beer exchange also has a location in Kalamazoo. It was established in 2010 as a brewery with a fun twist - where the pricing of some beers moved up and down like the stock market.

That meant trying to "game" the system was encouraged while random "market crashes" made for a bonanza of cheap drinking.

Teens charged with arson in Detroit

A porch was purposely set on fire Monday night while children were inside the house, according to the Detroit Fire Department. The arson took place at a multi-unit house at the 1600 block of Lawton in Detroit. The fire department told FOX 2 it was in "retaliation" to a domestic-related incident that took place earlier this week.

No injuries were reported, and the damage was not extensive. However, one of residents, Ebony Curry, said she fears the suspects might return. As a mother, she is concerned about her children's safety.

"I’m very upset, I don’t feel safe," Curry said. "I’m ready to move, and I don’t have the funds to move my babies. I’m ready to get out of here." Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Curry saw activity on her ring camera but did not think much of it. When she looked through the window, she saw her porch on fire.

The fire department came quickly and put out the flames, she said. Yet she still has no clue who could have started the fire; she has lived in the home for 6 years and has never experienced anything like this.

Daily Forecast

Some more snow, along with freezing temperatures, will grace us Friday before next week's warm-up. There are no major weather makers in the near term that the forecast is predicting.

What else we're watching

The Novi Home Show is this weekend at the Suburban Collection Showplace, and could be a good spot to connect with vendors for all kinds of housing needs. The Department of Defense is installing two new groundwater treatment systems in Oscoda as it looks to better monitor PFAS contamination. An air force base has become contaminated with the forever chemical. The Crumbley parents will be back in court next week - or, at least one of them will be after James and Jennifer agreed to have separate trials. Jury selection for the first one, which is yet to determined, will begin next Tuesday. The U.S. House and Senate passed short-term funding bills in rapid succession yesterday, guaranteeing the government will be funded through March. Fans of the Benvenuto restaurant in Harrison Township which burned down early yesterday morning are mourning the eatery's loss

Walmart raises pay for store managers; here’s how much you could make

Walmart announced Thursday that it will raise the base pay and redesign its bonus plans for store managers.

According to the nation’s largest retailer, the company will simplify and increase store manager wages. With this investment and upcoming annual increases, Walmart said a store manager’s average salary will increase from $117,000 to $128,000 a year.

The Arkansas-based company also said it will redesign its store manager bonus program.

In addition to sales, the profit from the store that the manager leads will play a larger role in calculating their annual bonus. If a manager hits all targets, the manager’s bonus could increase to up to double their base salary. Previously, it was up to one and a half times the manager's base salary.