How to watch Lions vs. Buccaneers: NFL playoff game start time, TV channel

The Detroit Lions season isn't over yet with head coach Dan Campbell, quarterback Jared Goff, and the rest of the team set to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Divisional Round this weekend.

The game will be played at Ford Field, which has brought a home field advantage for the Lions that could not be understated after fans showed up in a big way last Sunday.

Two games still separate Detroit from the Super Bowl, which means the pressure will be on the Lions to continue competing at their highest level. However, earning the team's first home playoff win against the Los Angeles Rams last weekend did alleviate some of the stakes ahead of the next game.

Detroit edged the Rams 24-23 to move on, while the Buccaneers took care of business against the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 in the wildcard round's final game Monday night.

Here's what to know:

When do the Lions play?

Detroit is scheduled to play the Buccaneers at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21.

What channel will air the Lions-Buccaneers game?

The Detroit-Tampa Bay game will air on NBC on TV, as well as stream on Peacock and Fubo.

Lions-Bucs betting odds

Detroit enters the game as 6-point favorites with a 62.5% chance of winning, according to ESPN Analytics.

The over/under: 48.5

The money line: Detroit -270, Tampa Bay +220

Lions' season record

Detroit went 12-5

@ Chiefs W 21-20

vs Seahawks L 37-31

vs Falcons W 20-6

@ Packers W 34-20

vs Panthers W 42-24

@ Buccaneers W 20-6

@ Ravens L 38-6

vs Raiders W 26-14

@ Chargers W 41-38

vs Bears W 31-26

vs Packers L 29-22

@ Saints W 33-28

@ Bears L 28-13

vs Broncos W 42-17

@ Vikings W 30-24

@ Cowboys L 20-19

vs Vikings W 30-20

Buccaneers' season record

Tampa Bay went 9-8

@ Vikings W 20-17

vs Bears W 27-17

vs Eagles L 25-11

@ Saints W 26-9

vs Lions L 20-6

vs Falcons L 16-13

@ Bills L 24-18

@ Texans L 39-37

vs Titans W 20-6

@ 49ers L 27-14

@ Colts L 27-20

vs Panthers W 21-18

@ Falcons W 29-25

@ Packers W 34-20

vs Jaguars W 30-12

vs Saints L 23-13

@ Panthers W 9-0