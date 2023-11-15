'Malicious' bus drivers strand locals at DC airport • 400 freeway cameras in Detroit • Casino strike impacts

Plans to attend a pro-Israel rally were stymied for hundreds of people who flew to Washington D.C. on Tuesday only for the buses hired to pick them up never showed.

In an act that some travelers called a "deliberate and malicious" act of anti-Semitism, the bus drivers called out sick after failing to show.

"It's the sort of thing that in this country just shouldn't happen," said Rabbi Mark Miller, of Temple Beth El out of Bloomfield Township. "We're expressing free speech. We're expressing unity and solidarity, very American activities and the idea of not being able to go, being prevented from going just because of who we are or because of our beliefs is just un-American.

"It's a sad thing that's happening, but it's also an angering thing," he added.

Organized by the Jewish Federation of Detroit, it chartered planes and scheduled ground transportation for metro Detroiters who were traveling to D.C. for a pro-Israel rally. But when the plane arrived at Dulles Airport in Virginia around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, there was no one to pick them up.

Pro-Israel supporters stranded on the tarmac at Dulles Airport in Virginia.

David Kurzmann of the federation said it had learned the bus company hired to transport visitors never showed up after a deliberate walk-off by drivers.

"It was relayed to us that it had to do with the nature of the event," he said in a media update.

Many of those stranded on the tarmac only managed to return home on Wednesday, reaching Detroit just after 6 a.m.

The rally was held at the National Mall with tens of thousands of Israel supporters gathering to show solidarity against Hamas. Many politicians in leadership attended the rally.

Freeway Camera System coming to Detroit

The Detroit City Council approved a $30 million grant from the state for the police department to install a camera system along the city's freeways to help reduce violent shootings on roadways like I-75, I-94, I-96, and M-10.

The grant is from the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and will fund the installation of 400 cameras at 200 locations along 68 miles of freeways in Detroit.

The city argues the network is needed due to an average of 50 shootings on freeways in Detroit over the last three years - three times more than before the pandemic. "This increase, in part, reflects a known gap in the Detroit Police Department’s ability to monitor freeways through video technology," read the request.

And investigating freeway shootings poses a unique challenge, the department argues, which is why a camera system showing live feeds of the highways will help police investigate reported. shootings.

It's not the only camera system coming to Detroit.

Casino strike impacts starting to show

While Detroit's three casinos remain open as striking workers demand a better contract, several temporary closures have taken place.

Valet parking services are unavailable at MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino, and Hollywood Casino at Greektown; self-parking garages are currently the only way for customers to enter. In addition to valets, the following are also unavailable at MotorCity Casino:

The high limit table games, first floor slots, and poker room.

The D.TOUR Spa and Lacquer Gift Shop.

The radio bar

On Tuesday, the Michigan Gaming Control Board revealed revenue losses at all three Detroit gaming centers for October, which is when the strike began. The losses of each casino range from around $5 million to $7 million.

Detroit credit union names 1st Black woman CEO

Sati Smith has come a long way – from a single parent in need of support, to the first African American woman CEO of one of Detroit's oldest credit unions. On Nov. 1, Diversified Members Credit Union (DMCU) appointed Smith, 53, as the new CEO to lead the organization.

"I was on welfare, I was a single mother," Smith said. "You just have to continue to work hard, and utilize the passion, have that drive - and you will succeed. Don't ever give up."

At 26 years old, Smith's father secured a car loan for her – which led her to meet Kathie Trembath. Little did she know, Trembath would later become her mentor and Smith would be taking over her role as she retires.

After getting a car, Smith went back to school while working as a teller with Kemba Financial Credit Union, according to the Michigan Credit Union League & Affiliates. She worked her way up while raising her daughter, who is now 31-years-old and works as a loan processor at DMCU.

Detroit mom arrested after baby found unresponsive on Florida beach

A Detroit mom was arrested in Florida after authorities said she left her baby on a beach in Florida and the child was found "unresponsive" and "cold to the touch". Shamika Mitchell, 37, was arrested by deputies in Daytona Beach on a felony charge of child neglect as authorities said she left her 1-year-old boy on the beach.

Shamika Mitchell (Photo via Volusia Sheriffs Office)

Officials said Mitchell was in her car last Friday with the baby with three other children when she walked off with her 1-year-old son. She came back and did not have the baby with her. Mitchell's teenage son asked where his brother was, and she said she had given the baby to his father after meeting up with him at a nearby convenience store.

But her son said it didn't make sense because the father of the child lived in Detroit, according to the affidavit. The baby was ultimately found on the beach with four witnesses who were trying to warm up the "unresponsive" child, deputies said. They removed his wet diaper in an attempt to warm and dry him, according to an incident report.

The deputy took the child – who was "shivering" and had "an elevated pulse" – to the inside of his patrol car and worked to warm the child until medical personnel arrived.

Daily Forecast

Another beautiful day of weather? Yes please. Expect Wednesday to usher in more of the same with temperatures in the high 50s and plenty of sun. It'll be even warmer Thursday before we take the plunge into winter-feeling weather.

What else we're watching

A corridor on I-94 in western Wayne County will see another lane closed Wednesday and Thursday as road crews work to install a connected and automated road system. The ‘smart highway’ will be able to connect to other vehicles. Also in Detroit City Council news: a new business ordinance pushed by President Mary Sheffield would clear up the bidding process for city contracts that gives preferential treatment to suburban contractors. But some Black contractors disagree. Want to track the UAW ratification vote? It'll be the deciding factor if the union takes up a new deal negotiated by its leadership. You can find every local group's voting here Firearm season begins Wednesday. There are a few things hunters should know about , including areas where chronic wasting disease is being surveiled and how to use the state's new online reporting system. Barry Sanders' documentary "Bye Bye Barry" is scheduled for a world premiere at the Fox Theater. This week. It'll then be shown on Amazon Prime.

House passes spending bill to avert government shutdown

The House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to prevent a government shutdown after new Republican Speaker Mike Johnson was forced to reach across the aisle to Democrats when hard-right conservatives revolted against his plan.

Johnson's proposal to temporarily fund the government into the new year passed on a bipartisan 336-95 tally, but 93 Republicans voted against it. It was the first time the new speaker had to force vital legislation through the House, and he showed a willingness to leave his right-flank Republicans behind — the same political move that cost the last House speaker, Kevin McCarthy, his job just weeks ago.

For now, Johnson of Louisiana appeared on track for a better outcome. His approach, which the Senate is expected to approve by week’s end, effectively pushes a final showdown over government funding to the new year.