Man wanted for assault shot • Cashier attacked over self-checkout rule • Oxford meeting raises questions

Before U.S. Marshals could find a man accused of sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend during a violent attack last month, someone shot him seven times.

Dekenta Parchman, who survived the shooting, was found in a car in Taylor about a week later with bullet wounds. The shooter is unknown.

Information below may be graphic to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Investigators had been looking for him since he allegedly showed up at his ex's Van Buren Township apartment drunk, punched her in the face, smashed ashtrays over her head, and sexually assaulted her with a hot hair straightener.

He then allegedly beat her with an extension cord.

The victim was able to escape after three hours and call for help, but Parchman had already fled in her car he stole, police said.

"This was a very significant assault. The crime scene photos speak to the significance of this assault," said attorney Sona Movsisyan, with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Read more here.

Cashier attacked by angry customer

A Meijer cashier was attacked by a customer after telling her she had too many items for self-checkout, police said.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the 55-year-old cashier at the Meijer on Market Place Circle in Rochester Hills told the suspect she had too many items for self-checkout just before 6 p.m. Aug. 1.

After the encounter, the cashier took her break and went to the bathroom. While in the stall, she heard talking and looked out to see the suspect. According to authorities, the suspect kicked in the locked stall door, hitting the cashier in the head, then left the bathroom.

When the cashier exited the bathroom, she was confronted by the woman. Authorities said she grabbed the cashier by her hair and threw her on the ground. A tuft of the cashier's hair was found near when she had been on the ground. The suspect then punched her multiple times before leaving.

Read more here.

Oxford parents left with questions during meeting about safety plan

The Oxford school board revealed its safety plan for the upcoming school year at a meeting that stretched late into the night Tuesday.

This plan includes more cameras, added weapons detection systems, and more.

At one point, the board left for a closed-door session to talk with attorneys, leaving many parents with more questions than answers.

Some parents who spoke at the meeting brought up a video that attorney Ven Johnson claims shows a security guard failing to act just before the last victim was shot.

A court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday to discuss adding guard Kimberly Potts to a lawsuit filed on behalf of victims.

Read more here.

Parents of 3-year-old with inoperable brain tumor vow to fight

Last week, April Malak and her husband Justin Pollard learned that their 3-year-old daughter Elowyn has an inoperable brain tumor.

"Once you start reaching out, you realize that the one thing stronger than fear is hope," Pollard said. "This little girl is unique in every way, and she is going to beat this. If not, she is going to unlock something that helps everybody."

It all started a year and a half ago when they noticed a difference in Elowyn’s speech and then, her balance.

"As parents we knew something was going on, we just didn't know what it was," Malak said.

She pushed for an MRI that found the cancer.

It is a cancer called DIPG, the same cancer that took the life of 5-year-old Chad Carr, the grandson of the former University of Michigan football coach Lloyd Carr - and the namesake for Chad Tough.org.

"I stood in the waiting room of the doctor’s office to get the appointment for the MRI, and it was the most devastating news a parent could ever hear: Your kid has terminal cancer, it spread in her brain, and she has months to live," she said.

Read more here.

Live on FOX 2

What else we're watching

Daily forecast

It will be sunny and nice Wednesday in Metro Detroit.

Biden signs bill to boost US chip manufacturing to better compete with China

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a $280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing, part of his administration's push to boost U.S. competitiveness over China.

Flanked by scores of lawmakers, union officials, local politicians and business leaders, Biden feted the legislation, a core part of his economic agenda that will incentivize investments in the American semiconductor industry in an effort to ease U.S. reliance on overseas supply chains for critical, cutting-edge goods.

"The future of the chip industry is going to be made in America," Biden said in a sweltering Rose Garden ceremony Tuesday, referring to the diminutive devices that power everything from smartphones to computers to automobiles. The legislation sets aside $52 billion specifically to bolster the U.S. computer chip sector.

Read more here.