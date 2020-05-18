Michigan reports 12 more COVID-19 related deaths and 202 new cases on Monday

Building on the state's momentum of declining COVID-19 cases over the weekend, on Monday, health officials reported 12 more deaths linked to the virus, raising the state's death total to 5,240.

Officials with the health department also reported 202 more cases of COVID-19, raising the state's total to 54,881.

On Sunday, only five new deaths were reported throughout the state, a far cry from what Michigan was at almost two months ago. Of today's daily deaths, five were reported out of Wayne County, while five originated out of the west side of the state.

Even with the lower weekend counts, a quick glance at the death total chart shows a clear decline of the pandemic in Michigan since it was first reported.

Sunday, May 24

The state of Michigan is reporting 5 COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the lowest single-day number of deaths reported by the state since March 21.

Michigan confirmed there were 5 deaths throughout the entire state on Sunday and 314 new cases. That brings the state's total COVID-19 related deaths to 5,228 and 54,679.

Sunday reports are typically lower than every other day of the week. Last Sunday, Michigan reported 11 deaths and two weeks ago there were 25.

There is, however, hope for Michigan to reopen soon. Just before the long holiday weekend started, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer allowed people to gather in 10 or fewer, provided they maintain social distance.

SATURDAY, MAY 23

The State of Michigan said it has added more than 65 more deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday as it reviews deaths in the state. Of those 65, 21 happened in the past 24 hours, meaning 44 deaths were part of the state's regular review.

The state reviews death certificates three times every week to see if COVID-19 was listed as a contributing factor.

Michigan is also listing 452 new cases, bringing the total cases of COVID-19 since the first case was confirmed in mid-March to 54,365. Of those confirmed cases, Michigan reports 33,168 people have recovered from the virus.

FRIDAY, MAY 22

State officials reported another 29 deaths and 403 new cases of COVID-19 in Michigan on Friday, May 22 ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

That brings the state's totals to 53,913 cases and 5,158 deaths.

Also on Friday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state's Stay Home order has been extended to June 12. It had been due to expire on May 28.

THURSDAY, MAY 21

Michigan is reporting there were 31 new COVID-19 deaths in past day, adds 69 more to state total of 5,129 The state is also reporting new 501 cases.

The state said Thursday there were 69 overall deaths added but 38 were part of the state's regular review of death certificates where COVID-19 was listed as a contributing factor. That means there were 31 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan in the past 24 hours.

The state of Michigan is also reporting there are 501 new cases confirmed, bringing the state total to 53,510.

The City of Detroit reported zero deaths over the past day from COVID-19 but 15 of them were from the state's review.

The bit of good news on deaths and cases comes as Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is starting to loosen up restrictions in the state. During a press conference on Thursday, Whitmer announced gatherings of ten people or fewer are now allowed provided people still social distance and wear a mask.

Gov. Whitmer said, effective immediately, small gatherings of 10 people or less are allowed, as long as participants practice social distancing.

Gatherings had been banned since late March when the spread of coronavirus was heightened.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

The state of Michigan says there were 43 new COVID-19 related deaths and 659 cases in the past day, bringing the state overall total to 5,060 deaths and 53,009 total cases since the outbreak began in March.

The numbers were released as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in Midland County to tour the catastrophic damage brought on by a 500-year flood. At least two dams gave way, forcing 10,000 people to flee their homes and seek shelter.

Also on Wednesday, hundreds of people protested Gov. Whitmer's closure of non-essential businesses by getting their haircut on the front lawn of the Capitol in Lansing. MSP said it was handing out $1,000 disorderly conduct citations to barbers or stylists who disobeyed the order of maintaining social distancing.

TUESDAY, MAY 19

The state of Michigan has added 102 more COVID-19 related deaths with 59 happening the past 24 hours. The State is also reporting 435 new cases. Michigan currently has 5,017 deaths and 52,350 cases

The state reviews death certificate data on deaths every week. As part of the process, it identifies COVID-19 as a contributing factor in the victim's death. Tuesday, May 19, there 43 additional deaths added to the state's total. That means of the confirmed 102 deaths reported on Tuesday at 10 a.m., 59 were new in the past 24 hours.

This is the first time since last Tuesday that Michigan's deaths in a 24 hour period are over 50. On that day, Michigan had reported 71 new deaths.

In Detroit alone, there were 15 more deaths added but only one that happened in the past 24 hours. Detroit has reported 1,278 total deaths from COVID-19 and more than 10,000 total cases.

MONDAY, MAY 18

On Monday, a day after Michigan reported its lowest daily death total in almost two months the state reported another 24 people have died from the coronavirus and 773 more cases have been confirmed. That brings the state's totals to 4,915 deaths and 51,915 cases.

The state said 513 of the 773 new cases reported today were found in prisons, due to enhanced testing now at the Michigan Department of Corrections facilities.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also announced Monday that parts of the state can reopen and operate in a limited capacity. This is limited to the Upper Peninsula and the Traverse City area.

SUNDAY, MAY 17

The state of Michigan is reporting 11 new coronavirus deaths and 638 cases on Sunday, bringing the state total to 4,891 deaths and 51,142 cases.

Michigan is also reporting that more than half (28,234) have recovered from the virus. The state reports the recovery every Saturday and this number is 6,000 higher than it was last week.

Michigan has flattened the curve on new cases as new cases every day have been under 500 for the past week, except for Wednesday when Michigan reported a backlog of cases, spiking up more than 1,100.

On Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer introduced a task force to evaluate plans to return students to the classroom this fall. She said it is her hope that there will be in-person lessons this year.

SATURDAY, MAY 16

The State of Michigan reported 55 new coronavirus deaths and 425 new confirmed cases on Saturday. That brings the total to 4,880 deaths and 50,504 cases.

Of Michigan's 55 deaths reported on Saturday, 19 of them were from a review of other deaths conducted by the state. Those deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours. The new deaths confirmed over the past 24 hours is 36.

FRIDAY, MAY 15

Michigan is reporting 38 new deaths and 497 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, which brings the state total to 4,825 deaths and 50,079 cases as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer considers lifting more restrictions on her executive orders.

As of May 8, Michigan is reporting 22,686 people have recovered from the virus. Michigan updates these numbers every Saturday.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said Friday the state is making great improvements in testing and on Wednesday, testing more than 23,000 people in a single day, the most the state has tested in a single 24-hour period.

There are currently 200 testing facilities across the state. If you have any symptoms, you're urged to get tested. To find a facility near you, go to this site.

THURSDAY, MAY 14

On Thursday, Michigan reported 73 new deaths and 1,191 new cases of coronavirus. The spike in cases was the first time Michigan had reported more than 500 in a single day in a week and the first time it was over 1,000 since April 29. The state said there was a backlog of results reported electronically into the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS) and increased testing at correctional facilities across the state.

That brought the state totals to 4,787 deaths and 49,582 total cases.

"Today’s report of 1,191 cases includes cases from commercial labs Garcia, a lab with significant presence in Michigan’s correctional facilities and corporate environment, Orchard Technology and P4. Results from these labs were being entered manually, which led to a backlog, and are now being reported electronically into MDSS," the statement read.

The state said the backlog did not result in delaying notification to people who tested positive for the virus.

Additionally, the state said 35 of the 73 deaths were part of a review of vital records of death certificates and were not new in the past 24 hours. The 'new' deaths in the past 24 hours was 38.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

The State reported 40 new deaths and 370 new cases of the coronavirus in Michigan on Wednesday, May 13. That brings the totals to 4,714 deaths and 48,391 cases.

State officials say since March, Michigan has seen an overall percentage positive rate of 18.1% in COVID-19 tests. On Sunday, though, Gov. Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said we hit an all-time low of just 6.3% positive.

More than 317,000 tests have been done thus far in Michigan and we're told facilities have surpassed 10,000 tests per day for the past several days. It's important to keep increasing the number of tests to be able to identify clusters and upcoming hot spots.

Authorities estimate Michigan would have seen an additional 32,000 cases and 3,400 deaths if we had not been social distancing for the past couple of months.

As of May 8, Michigan has reported almost half of the 48,000 cases (22,686) have recovered from the virus. Recovery means patients who were confirmed positive are 30 days out from the onset of the illness. This number is only updated on Saturdays.

TUESDAY, MAY 12

The state of Michigan said there are 90 more deaths and 469 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the state totals to 4,674 deaths and 48,021 cases

The state regularly reviews death certificate data on deaths every week. As part of the process, it identifies COVID-19 as a contributing factor in the victim's death. Tuesday, May 12, there 19 additional deaths added to the state's total. That means of the 90 confirmed deaths reported on Tuesday at 10 a.m., 71 were new in the past 24 hours.

MONDAY, MAY 11

On Monday, Michigan reported 414 new cases of Coronavirus and 33 new deaths, bringing the state totals to 47,552 total cases and 4,584 deaths since the outbreak began.

The cases and deaths continue to fall in comparison to Michigan's peak in early April but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has stressed the state is "not out of the woods yet".

SUNDAY, MAY 11

On Sunday, the state health department reported 25 more deaths and 382 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's totals to 47,138 cases and 4,551 deaths. Both totals represent some of the lowest daily records since the COVID-19 spread started rising exponentially.

The falling numbers come on the heels of loosened construction rules and plans by the Whitmer Administration to allow Michigan manufacturers to return to work on Monday. Detroit's Big 3 automakers confirmed they would be restarting their plants around May 18, beginning at a lower capacity and gradually working the plants back up to full production.

The economic revival comes as Michigan's unemployment status mirrors that not seen since the Great Depression and represents one of the highest job rates in the country - much of that linked to its manufacturing sector.

The governor has also released a phase-in sheet that describes when the state will re-engage its economy. Currently, the state is in phase three of six.

Saturday, May 9

The State reported Saturday, May 9 that 22,686 cases of COVID-19 are now considered recovered in Michigan, up from 15,659 at this time last week.

On Saturday another 133 deaths were reported and 430 more cases confirmed, bringing the state's totals to 46,756 cases and 4,526 deaths. The State says 67 of the 133 additional deaths reported today were just recently connected to the coronavirus.

Michigan's efforts to flatten the curve are certainly working as the number of positive cases are down almost 1,500 since the peak in early April of almost 2,000 in a single day. The state's death rate has also dropped significantly as the state continues to fight the virus.

Michigan is currently under a Stay Home order that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended to May 28.

Nowhere is that more clear than in the city of Detroit where in the past week, 45 Detroiters have died - compared to the week before when 98 people died in the same time span.

The numbers are still going up but they're going up at a significantly slower rate than they have in the past 8 weeks.

This week, residential and commercial construction was allowed to resume in Michigan, provided companies follow the state's protocol, and screen employees while maintaining social distancing.

On Monday, manufacturing jobs will resume and by May 18, the Big 3 automakers are expected to be able to start bringing back 25% of their employees.

By resuming work, employers have to provide a safe environment for employees to work, maintain social distancing, and screen their employees.

Whitmer also unveiled a 6-step plan to re-engage Michigan's economy. Currently, Michigan is in Phase 3 - the 'Flattening' phase, which means cases are no longer increasing. Read more about the phases here.

FRIDAY, MAY 8

The state of Michigan reported on Friday, May 8, that there are 50 more COVID-19 related deaths and 680 new cases in the state. The state currently has 46,326 cases and 4,393 deaths.

THURSDAY, MAY 7

The State reported Thursday, May 7 that 93 more people have died from the coronavirus and 592 more cases have been confirmed. That brings the state's total cases to 45,646 cases and 4,343 deaths.

The State said Thursday that 38 of the 93 additional deaths were just recently connected to the coronavirus.

Also on this day, Gov. Whitmer extended the stay-home order through May 28, opened manufacturing and announced a 6-step plan to re-engage Michigan's economy.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6

Michigan reports there are 71 new deaths from COVID-19 and 657 new cases on Wednesday, May 6. That brings the state totals to 4,250 deaths and 45,054cases.

The number of deaths is an increase from yesterday's 44 deaths.

Michigan's cases have slowed in the past few weeks as the state dropped from the third most cases in the U.S. to now the seventh, behind New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, California, and Pennsylvania. Michigan's deaths, however, are still in the top 5 behind New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts.

As of May 1, 15,659 Michiganders have recovered from the virus.

TUESDAY, MAY 5

Michigan reported Tuesday that 44 more people have died from the coronavirus in Michigan and another 447 cases have been confirmed.

The cases are higher than Monday's when only 196 new cases were reported when the state reported there was a data backlog and that the reports are still being processed due to a software issue. They said Monday's numbers weren't representative of the actual day's report.

It's not clear if today's report is also not representative of the actual data.

The total number of cases in the state right now is at 44,397, with total deaths at 4,179. Eight of today's new deaths were just recently connected to the coronavirus.

MONDAY, MAY 4

After a delay due to a software issue, the State reported the evening of May 4, that 86 more people have died of COVID-19 in Michigan and 196 new cases. That brings the state's total to 4,135 deaths and 43,950 cases.

Daily, thousands of tests results are sent to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) electronically. The evening of May 3, the integration software malfunctioned and stopped processing messages from COVID-19 testing laboratories to the Michigan Disease Surveillance System.

The State says no information was lost during the outage. Processing the backlog of messages is taking additional time and still may not represent all data being processed.

SUNDAY, MAY 3

The State reported Sunday, May 3 that 29 more people have died of COVID-19 in Michigan and 547 new cases. That brings the state's total to 4,049 deaths and 43,754 cases.

The state reports that 15,659 have recovered from the virus, with those numbers updated every Saturday.

SATURDAY, MAY 2

The death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 4,000 in Michigan on Saturday, May 4.

An additional 155 deaths were confirmed, bringing the total to 4,021. Another 851 new cases were confirmed, bringing that total to 43,207.

FRIDAY, MAY 1

The State reported Friday, May 1 that 77 more people have died of COVID-19 in Michigan and another 977 cases have been confirmed. That brings the state's total to 3,866 deaths and 42,356 cases.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said Friday at a press conference with Gov. Whitmer that a flattening of new cases is continuing and state officials are cautiously optimistic about this. Although, she reminded we are still in the early months of battling the outbreak and another surge is still a concern.

She said cases in southeast Michigan are slowing, but are also rising in other parts of the state, specifically the western counties such as Kent, Muskegon and Ottawa.

Testing there has also increased, which is the goal.

"If we test more people, we're going to find more disease and that's definitely what we want. Knowing where the disease is is how we stop the spread," Dr. Khaldun said.

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

The state of Michigan said Thursday, April 30 that there were 119 more COVID-19 related deaths and 980 new cases in Michigan.

According to the state, that brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,789 and 41,379 confirmed cases in Michigan.

While the state reported 119 more deaths, 40 of them did not happen in the past 24 hours. The state is reviewing death certificate data throughout the COVID-19 process and the additional 40 deaths were from the review of records and testing data.

On Thursday, a large gathering of protesters, many armed, arrived in Lansing to protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Stay Home order. Michigan is under a state of emergency that's currently set to expire on Friday.

Whitmer has indicated she plans to extend the emergency declaration for another 28 days, much to the consternation of GOP leadership which argues an approval vote is needed to extend the emergency.

The state is under a stay-at-home order until at least May 15 and it's starting to cause some major problems in Lansing where Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP lawmakers are engaged in a power struggle.

After being granted a 21-day extension in early April, Whitmer has called for another 28-day prolonging on her emergency declaration - which grants her the authority to issue executive orders during times of crisis.

GOP lawmakers have attempted to curb Whitmer's powers by repealing the 1945 Emergency Powers of Governor Act and shortening the length of time a governor can declare a state of emergency. Whitmer promised a veto of any legislation approved by the Republican-held legislature.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

Michigan is reporting 103 more deaths from COVID-19/coronavirus and 1,137 more cases on Wednesday, April 29.

Monday's new numbers bring the total cases to 40,399 and 3,670 deaths since the outbreak started in mid-March.

As of this week, there are more than 8,000 people who have recovered from the virus, meaning it has been 30 days since they were diagnosed with the virus.

Earlier in the day, the governor's office confirmed reports that construction would resume in Michigan on May 7th, following through with Whitmer's promise on Monday to reopen construction and outdoor activities next as she slowly lifts the Stay Home, Stay Safe order.

TUESDAY, APRIL 28

The State of Michigan reported Tuesday, April 28 that 160 more people have died from the coronavirus and 1,052 more cases have been confirmed, a number more than double yesterday's only 432 new cases.

That brings the total number of cases in Michigan to 39,262 and the total number of deaths to 3,567. The State clarified Tuesday that 40 of the 160 reported daily deaths were from a recent review of records and testing data.

Also, as of this weekend, Michigan reported 8,342 people had recovered from COVID-19.

Tuesday's spike in new cases is likely due to the fact that less testing is done on the weekend and the cases are catching up from tests being done at the beginning of the new week.

MONDAY, APRIL 27

The state of Michigan is reporting 92 more people have died from coronavirus and 432 new cases have been confirmed as Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces plans to slowly reopen businesses in the state.

Michigan now reports 38,210 cases and 3,407 deaths. As of This weekend, Michigan reported 8,342 people had recovered from Coronavirus.

In an interview with Politico, Gov. Whitmer said the next set of loosened restrictions the state could see will include "low-risk" work like construction and "outdoor enterprises."

"I would anticipate in the coming days if our trajectory of hospitalizations continues to go down and our ability to test goes up, that we will go into the next low-risk category," said Whitmer, adding "and that might include some construction for instance. It might include some additional outdoor enterprises that are currently forbidden from proceeding."

Michigan saw it's first loosening of restrictions since the COVID-19 pandemic began spreading in the state on Friday when the governor amended her stay-home order to allow some nonessential businesses to reopen. Extended to May 15, residents are now allowed to travel to another in-state residence they may own, play golf and ride in motorboats.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says 41 people have died from Coronavirus and 575 more cases have been confirmed.

The total death toll is now 3,315 and 37,778 cases have been confirmed.

The total death count is the lowest it's been since March 29th. The 575 new cases is up slightly from Saturday when the state reported 562 cases.

SATURDAY, APRIL 25

On Saturday, the state of Michigan confirmed 562 coronavirus cases, more than half as many as were reported on Friday. It's also the lowest number of daily new cases since March 26.

The news wasn't all good as the state said 189 more people had died, the third highest-per day total yet. The state clarified, however, that 58 of these deaths confirmed were from a recent review of records and testing data. The death toll in Michigan is now at 3,274.

The State also said Saturday that 8,342 cases are now considered recovered, which the state considers when a patient is 30 days out from their onset of illness. This is up more than 5,000 cases from last Saturday, April 17.

Michigan now has a total of 37,203 cases of COVID-19.

State officials said Friday that the data shows staying home and social distancing has been working to slow the spread in Michigan.

Gov. Whitmer extended her stay-home order through May 15, though some low-risk outdoor restrictions were lifted like for gardening, golfing and boating. She called the easing of these restrictions "a step forward."

Additionally, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun addressed the recent spike in new cases. Michigan had previously been on a six-day stretch in which less than a thousand new cases were confirmed per day. She said the state looks at rolling averages, over a seven or 14 day period, rather than looking at each day individually, so not to be discouraged just yet by the recent days' jumps.

She said the state is also monitoring hospital capacity and the percentage of tests rendering positive verse negative when determining what social and business restrictions to lift.

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

On Friday, April 24 the state reported an additional 108 deaths and 1,350 new cases of COVID-19. That means the death toll in Michigan from the coronavirus topped 3,000, with the total being at 3,085 The number of cases now sits at 36,641

Gov. Whitmer also extended her stay-home order this day through May 15.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23

The State reported Thursday, April 23 that another 164 people have died of the coronavirus in Michigan, and that another 1,325 tests have come back positive. That brings the state's total to 2,977 deaths and 35,291 cases.

The State clarified that 55 of the 164 additionally counted deaths Thursday were from a recent review of records and testing data.

This is the first day since April 16 that the number of new cases has topped 1,000.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

Michigan reports another 113 new deaths on Wednesday, April 22, and 999 new cases from COVID-19, bringing the state total to 2,813 deaths and 33,966 total cases in Michigan.

Detroit, the epicenter of the outbreak in Michigan, has plateaued and Mayor Mike Duggan said Wednesday at his daily press briefing that the city's data is heading in the right direction. He said the city's death total is at 733 now, but that's only up 17 newly-reported deaths from Tuesday which is one of the lowest numbers yet.

He said hospital data looks good too, that they're reporting the fewest number of occupied critical care beds since the state of the pandemic.

TUESDAY, APRIL 21

The number of new cases spiked Tuesday with the most significant increase in deaths in a single day with 232 new deaths. However, the state clarified that 95 of the 232 new deaths were newly-counted and not from the past 24 hours.

Additionally, new cases were up slightly on Tuesday after four straight days of being under 800 new cases, with 967 new COVID-19 cases confirmed.

Prior to Tuesday's reports, Michigan had reported fewer than 100 new deaths each day over the weekend and on Monday.

The state's total now sits at 32,967 cases and 2,700 deaths.

MONDAY, APRIL 20

Michigan confirmed 77 new deaths and 576 new cases from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 2,468 deaths and total cases to 32,000.

The state's total cases have started to slow as more and more testing is done across the state. Earlier in the day on Monday, Macomb County expanded testing to include drive-thru testing location at MyCare Health Center's location at 6790 E. 10 Mile Rd in Center Line

SUNDAY, APRIL 19

Michigan reported the lowest number of cases in a single day since March 26th with 633 new cases. Deaths, however, have risen in the past day with 83 more deaths reported.

That brings the state's total deaths to 2,391 and total cases to 31,424.

The state's newest confirmation is one of the lowest daily totals of deaths since the rate began picking up in early April. It's also a new low for daily cases in April. The last time fewer cases were confirmed March 26.

Health officials do warn that typically weekend totals are on average lower than totals during the weekdays.

This weekend, Benzie County added its first three cases, becoming the last county in the lower peninsula with cases. There are only four counties without a confirmed case and all are in the Upper Peninsula: Ontonagon, Keweenaw, Iron, and Alger.

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

The state reported 768 more cases of the coronavirus on Saturday and 81 deaths -- the lowest in almost two weeks. That brings the state's total deaths to 2,308 and total cases to 30,791.

Of the new cases, 464 were from southeast Michigan. Detroit and Wayne County had 238, Oakland had 120, and Macomb had 106 more cases.

Benzie and Benzie County each reported their first cases. Benzie County, which is along the shores of Lake Michigan, was the last county in the Lower Peninsula to report their first case.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

The state of Michigan reports another 134 deaths from COVID-19 and only 760 new cases from COVID-19 on Friday, April 17 - nearly half of what was confirmed the day before.

When the number of new cases per-day had previously dropped this low - only 645 on Sunday, April 12 - state officials attributed that to fewer tests being administered on the weekends.

State officials have not commented yet on the sudden drop in new cases on Friday.

Alpena County reported its first death Friday. Only one county in the Lower Peninsula has not reported a single case - Benzie County.

Macomb County reported 19 new deaths, Oakland County reported 22 and Detroit and Wayne County combined had 63 new deaths Friday.

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

The state of Michigan reports another 172 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,204 new cases from COVID-19 on Thursday, April 16. That brings the state's total deaths to 2,093 and total cases to 29,263.

The number of deaths on Thursday is the second-highest number of deaths in a single day in Michigan, behind only April 10 which reported 205 deaths. The state announced an update to how it is tracking the number of people killed, saying it has been evaluating deaths since April 10 that were not previously classified as COVID-19 deaths. The state said as a result, 30 deaths were added on April 10 and 65 deaths added to Tuesday's count.

Baraga County in the U.P. reported its first case of the virus while Macomb and Oakland Counties both went up by about 200 cases each while Wayne County/Detroit increased another 500 cases.

Only one county the Lower Peninsula has not reported a single case - Benzie County alone the shores of Lake Michigan does not have a confirmed positive test.

Macomb County reported 24 new deaths, Oakland County reported 28 and Detroit and Wayne County combined had nearly 100 new deaths in a single day.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

The state of Michigan says another 153 people have died from COVID-19 and another 1,058 have tested positive on Wednesday, April 15.

That brings the state's total deaths to 1,921 and total cases to 28,059.

Of the 153 deaths - which is the third highest-to-date yet - nearly 120 of them came from metro Detroit. Macomb County reported 27 new deaths; 28 new in Oakland County and 64 new in Wayne County.

Alcona County was the only new county to report its first case.

Earlier this week Michigan was passed by Massachusetts for the third most cases. Currently, Michigan has the fourth most cases in the nation, behind New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts.

TUESDAY, APRIL 14

The state of Michigan says another 166 people have died from COVID-19 and another 1,366 have tested positive. That brings the state's total deaths to 1,768 and total cases to 27,001.

On Tuesday, Alpena was the only state to add a case while Barry County claimed its first death. Of the 166 deaths, over 130 of them came from southeast Michigan with Wayne County and Detroit claiming 60 deaths, Macomb County had 50, and Oakland County had 25.

Of the new cases, 1,100 were from southeast Michigan. Detroit and Wayne County had 600, Oakland had 300, and Macomb and 200 more cases.

Tuesday's numbers are the highest cases in more than a week and the highest deaths in Michigan since last Friday. Tuesday's report shows the second-highest deaths from COVID-19.

MONDAY, APRIL 13

The state reported another 997 new COVID-19 cases Monday, April 13 – a bit of a climb back up towards the usual 1,000-plus new cases confirmed per day that Michigan has seen since March 30.

New cases were reported Monday in Montmorency County. Charlevoix and St. Joseph counties reported their first deaths.

The State's dashboard originally said on Monday that the deaths were at a total of 1,697 - meaning another 210 deaths were confirmed in the last 24 hours, the biggest per-day number yet. But Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said later in her press conference that the state's death count was rather at 1,602, meaning 115 new deaths were reported Monday. The State's dashboard was later updated.

SUNDAY, APRIL 12

The state reported a big drop in the daily number of COVID-19 cases on Easter Sunday - only 645 new cases compared with 1,392 the day before - but cautioned against drawing wider conclusions as fewer tests are conducted on weekends.

Sunday’s tally included 95 deaths, compared with 111 deaths on Saturday.

“We cannot say if this represents a true decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths in our state,” read a statement from the department.

The total number of cases in Michigan is now at 25,635, with total deaths at 1,697.

SATURDAY, April 11

The state of Michigan confirmed 111 new deaths from COVID-19 and 1,200 new cases on Saturday, April 11.

FRIDAY, APRIL 10

The state of Michigan has confirmed 205 more deaths from COVID-19 and 1,279 new cases on Friday, April 10.

The number of deaths was revealed by Gov. Whitmer earlier in the day, the highest jump to date and the first time the state has eclipsed 200 deaths in a single day. Whitmer said these "were husbands, wives, grandparents, sons, and daughters." She also cautioned that, though new cases are less each day, the state is "not out of the woods yet.

The previous deadliest day for Coronavirus was Tuesday when 118 people died from the virus. Friday's number is nearly double that at 206, according to a graphic in her tweet. This brings the state total deaths to 1,281.

The only new county to report a case is Menominee County in the Upper Peninsula. Chippewa and Clare Counties reported their first deaths from the virus.

THURSDAY, APRIL 9

The state reported 117 deaths and 1,158 more cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, April 9. Deaths were slightly higher than Wednesday when there were 114 deaths. Additionally, on Thursday, the number of new cases had decreased by more than 200.

Michigan crossed the 1,000 mark for deaths with a total of 1,067 since the outbreak started on March 10.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Wednesday that the coronavirus is “starting to weaken” in Detroit, but he also pleaded with residents to keep the momentum going by wearing masks and avoiding large groups. The makeshift hospital at TCF Center downtown is expected to open to the first patients Friday.

The state Department of Health and Human Services also began reporting how many people have recovered and how many are hospitalized, including the number of patients in critical care and on ventilators.

As of Friday, April 3, 56 people with confirmed cases were still alive 30 days after the onset of illness. That information will be released weekly.

More than 3,800 patients with COVID-19 were in a hospital as of Wednesday, about 1,400 of them on ventilators. Those figures, along with testing data broken down by region, will be updated daily.

Also on Thursday, no new counties reported new cases. Delta, Monroe and Ottawa counties reported first deaths.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8

The state of Michigan reported another 114 deaths and 1,376 more cases. Michigan has a total of 959 COVID-19 related deaths and 20,346 cases, the third-highest in the nation behind New York and New Jersey.

According to data from the state, Schoolcraft County was the only county with a new case in the past 24 hours. Midland County was also the only new county to report its first death.

In Wayne County, the epicenter for the outbreak, 44 more people died from the virus. Oakland reported 29 and Macomb had 20 new COVID-19 deaths.

TUESDAY, APRIL 7

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer told FOX 2 Tuesday morning that 118 people have died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and another 1,749 people have been diagnosed with the virus.

This is the single-highest increase in deaths, beating the previous mark of 110 set on Monday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Michigan has a total of 845 COVID-19 related deaths and 18,970 confirmed cases, the third-highest in the nation behind New York and New Jersey.

Gov. Whitmer told FOX 2's Roop Raj in a Zoom interview that we are in a dramatic upslope of cases and says her 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order is working.

According to data from the state, Mason County was the only county with a new case in the past 24 hours. However Ionia, Lapeer, and Oceana all confirmed their first COVID-19 deaths, with Lapeer reporting a total of 3.

In Wayne County, the epicenter for the outbreak, 40 more people died from the virus. Oakland reported 20 and Macomb had 21 new COVID-19 deaths.

MONDAY, APRIL 6

Monday was Michigan's highest daily death totals to date from COVID-19 at 110 deaths. The state also had 1,503 confirmed new cases.

The only new county to report new positive cases Monday was Presque Isle County. Otsego and Saginaw counties reported their first deaths.

As Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s medical executive, said in a press conference earlier this morning, it's clear now the state is continuing to see more than 1,000 new cases daily. Much of that can be attributed to the expansion of testing ability.

“Testing capacity has grown significantly, even in the past 10 days,” Khaldun said. “On March 25, Michigan reported about 9,000 cumulative tests for coronavirus. Ten days later, on April 4, we reported over 40,000 cumulative tests. At least 15 laboratories in the state are now able to run these tests as opposed to one about a month ago, our state laboratory.”

“Based on our preliminary data, we see that [the virus] appears to be impacting minority populations greater, with 33% of cases and 40% of deaths being in African Americans,” Dr. Khaldun said earlier on Monday.

Michigan also recently started releasing data to show cases by race and ethnicity, one of the only states in the country to be doing so.

“We do not fully understand scope of how COVID-19 is impacting every community and we will continue to track and analyze this data,” Dr. Khaldun added.

SUNDAY, APRIL 5

Another 77 deaths were reported and 1,493 new cases confirmed on Sunday, April 5. Michigan now has 617 deaths and 15,718 cases of coronavirus.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

The State of Michigan confirmed 61 deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19, and 1,481 new cases. That brings the state’s total to nearly 14,225 cases and 540 deaths.

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

Another 62 deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed in Michigan by the state, as well as another 1,953 cases.

The state's total is nearly 12,744 cases and 479 deaths.

Only one county, Presque Isle, confirmed its first case of coronavirus. Calhoun and Dickinson Counties each reported their first deaths from COVID-19.

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

The State of Michigan reported 80 more deaths from the coronavirus Covid-19, and another 1,457 cases have been confirmed.

That brings the state’s total to nearly 10,800 cases and 417 deaths.

Dickinson County reported its first case Thursday, and Clinton, Eaton, Grand Traverse and Van Buren counties all reported their first deaths.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

The State of Michigan confirmed another 78 people died from coronavirus and another 1,719 cases were confirmed Wednesday.

Only one new county in Michigan had a new case, Mackinac County. Macomb County jumped by 200, Oakland went up 500 and Detroit/Wayne County increased by over 700 cases.

Emmet, Ingham, and Sanilac Counties all reported their first coronavirus-related deaths. Oakland County reported 29 new deaths and Wayne had 63 new deaths.

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

On Tuesday, the state reported another 1,117 cases, bringing the total to 7,615. Another 75 deaths were reported, bringing that count to 259.

Cases were confirmed for the first time in Arenac, Branch, Chippewa, Oscoda and Schoolcraft counties. Berrien, Cass and Kalkaska counties all also reported their first deaths.

MONDAY, MARCH 30

More than a thousand new cases were confirmed Monday, March 30 – 1,012 to be exact, bringing the state’s total to just shy of 6,500. Another 52 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 184.

New cases were reported in Antrim, Delta, Houghton and St. Joseph counties. Kalamazoo County reported its first death.

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

Another 836 new coronavirus cases were confirmed Sunday, March 29, along with 21 more deaths, brings the state's total to 5,486 cases and 132 deaths.

At the beginning of this week cases in Michigan were at 1,300 on Monday, showing how the cases have gotten exponentially greater - but it's also a sign that testing is becoming more available in the hardest-hit areas of southeast Michigan.

New cases were reported this day in Cheboygan and Osceola counties. The first deaths were also reported in Hillsdale, Isabella and Jackson counties.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

The state reported 993 new coronavirus cases and 19 more deaths on Saturday, March 28, skyrocketing the total of infected people in the state to 4,650.

A total of 111 deaths were reported. Detroit leads the state with 30 deaths amid 1,377 total cases.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

The state reported 801 more cases Friday, March 27 and 32 more deaths.

Five counties reported their first cases Friday: Crawford, Dickinson, Gogebic, Gratiot and Huron. Gogebic County also reported its first death.

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

Michigan reported another 564 new coronavirus cases and 17 more deaths on Thursday, March 26, bringing the state's already high number of coronavirus cases to 2856 and the total deaths at 60.

The following counties confirmed their first fatalities from the virus: Genessee (63 cases, 1 death), Mecosta (1 case, 1 death), and Tuscola (2 cases, 1 death).

Seven new counties confirmed cases: Cass, Ionia, Mecosta, Missaukee, Oceana, Shiawassee, and Van Buren. The virus is now in almost every county in the Lower Peninsula but just one county in the U.P. - Marquette.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Michigan reported 507 new coronavirus cases and 19 new deaths on Wednesday, March 25 as the number of confirmed tests continues to rise at a rapid rate bringing the state’s total to 2,298. The state’s official death record is also now at 43.

Livingston County has also reported its first death from the virus. Among the counties who now have cases are Marquette and Luce.

SYMPTOMS

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often and keep them away from your face. And if you do go out in public for essential groceries or prescriptions, it's advised you wear some sort of face covering. Asymptomatic people could be spreading the disease unknowingly.

Are you showing symptoms? Try Beaumont's virtual screening tool

And if you do find yourself showing any symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

