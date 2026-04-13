Missing dog shot by delivery driver in Livonia found alive

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The Brief A delivery driver in Livonia said he was "scared" when he allegedly shot a family dog in Livonia. Daisy has been found alive, seemingly well, and unbothered. The use of drones and trapping helped get her recovered "very close" to where she went missing.



A family dog believed shot by a delivery driver who said he felt frightened by it, has been found alive.

The backstory:

The Forma family is unsure of her injuries, as she needs to be checked out by a vet. The family is taking her today.

Daisy appears in good spirits and unbothered. The use of drones and trapping helped get her recovered "very close" to where she went missing, reports Jessica Dupnack.

It happened in a subdivision off Farmington Road, south of Eight Mile, in Livonia. The driver was delivering a forgotten package of marshmallow Peeps from Walmart while the family was gone.

It is unknown how the dog got out. Adam Forma says Daisy was shot by a delivery driver contracted by Walmart on Easter Sunday.

"Somebody opened the door. I may not have locked it, but the dogs can’t open the main door to the house," Adam told FOX 2 last week.

The driver, who is a CPL holder, stayed at the scene and told Livonia police he was "scared," then fired.

Walmart owns the delivery service the driver worked for, the Spark delivery app, and they don’t prohibit drivers from legally carrying concealed weapons.

Walmart referred any comment to Livonia police.