More vaccine eligibility today, another shot spotter hit, teen dies after Clawson shooting

It's a big day in Michigan's vaccine world as eligibility expands to any adult who is 50 years or older. Those age 16 and up with medical conditions are also now eligible.

It's one of the last benchmarks the state is clearing before it opens up access to every resident in early April.

Data from last week says that 27.1% of the state is already covered by the vaccine. That number is expected to climb at a faster rate in the coming weeks after Ford Field opens the country's first mass vaccination center on Wednesday.

"Very shortly, vaccinations are going to be available to everybody in this state, and that's going to be key," said Mayor Mike Duggan. "I am really hoping this summer, Detroit is completely open again but it's purely going to be 'did enough people get vaccinated?'"

So far, that number is moving slow. Only 15% of Detroit has been protected. About 109,000 vaccines have been administered at TCF Center - Detroit's hub for treatment.

A FEMA-organized and Henry Ford and Health-operated clinic will hope to boost those numbers more with an additional 330,000 shots over the next eight weeks at Ford Field.

The venue's proximity to the millions of residents in Southeast Michigan will offer the region easy access to treatment. Detroit is also expected to announce its own vaccine timeline in the coming days that could look a little different from the rest of the state.

On April 5, every Michigan resident over the age of 16 will be eligible.

One can register to receive a vaccine here. More information on vaccine access can be found here.

Teen dies after Clawson shooting

A man and his teenage step-daughter are dead after a shooting in Clawson turned into a barricaded gunman scene.

Police from Troy and Royal Oak converged on the 400 block of W. 14 Mile after reports of a shooting at a home in the neighborhood. The situation started around 2:34 p.m. at a neighbor's house after a man had shot his teenage stepdaughter.

The teen was originally hospitalized in critical condition before she succumbed to her injuries later on. The neighbor involved also was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital with injuries. The suspect barricaded themselves in his home. After hours of negotiations, the radios went silent.

Law enforcement eventually discovered the gunman had died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot.

DPD's shot spotter finds more guns

After a successful first week with their new technology, Detroit police received another hit about gunfire in the 9th Precinct when law enforcement responded to a Shot Spotter complaint in the 11200 block of Wayburn.

There, officers recovered several guns, ammunition magazines, and body armor. Two suspects, a 26-year-old and a 51-year-old could be observed armed with handguns running inside a home before surrendering to officers who arrived.

The younger man was issued a ticket for discharging a firearm in the city limits and possessing a weapon while intoxicated. He was released at the scene. The older man was currently out on a $5,000 personal bond and was arrested for felon in possession.

Officers also recovered a handgun, three long guns, body armor, and two magazines, plus 200 rounds of ammo.

Antrim County opts for counting ballots by hand after incorrect result tabulated

A northern Michigan county that was sued over its counting of the fall election will count paper ballots by hand in the May 4 primary.

Antrim County commissioners turned down a request from the county clerk for $5,080 to prepare Dominion voting machines for the upcoming election, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.

Commissioners instead said ballots will be counted by hand, though Clerk Sheryl Guy, the chief election officer, said it could be illegal.

"The state said we can’t. But let them come tell us that we can’t, given our circumstance," said Commissioner Ed Boettcher.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report

Child dies in ATV crash in Detroit

A 9-year-old boy was struck and killed while riding an ATV on Detroit's east side this weekend.

Around 2:50 p.m. Saturday, Mai'juan Calderin was fatally struck while on his ATV by a Dodge Charger in the 19600 block of Andover.

The driver of the Charger attempted to flee the scene after the crash, but was apprehended by neighbors down the street until police arrived.

"They ran my son down like that and tried to keep going," said Calderin's mother Sophronia Dalton. Mai'juan was going to turn 10 next month.

Fatal shooting reported on Grandville

Detroit police are investigating the early morning shooting of a woman in west Detroit.

A preliminary investigation found a 27-year-old woman shot dead outside of a location in the 6200 block of Grandville.

Police discovered the victim around 2 a.m. They have no information regarding the crime.

Any with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

What else we're watching

The state's occupational safety agency has submitted a request for formal rulemaking for office-based employers. Many companies want more freedom to send their employees back to the office during the pandemic. The bridge that washed away during Michigan's historic flood event last year has finally been rebuilt and has reopened. The I-696 ramp at Couzins will be closed on March 29 for the completion of a hazmat cleanup near where green ooze poured out of the concrete. Michigan's annual cannabis celebration is going completely virtual this year, with judging for the competition opening to the public for the first time ever. Learn more today on The Nine. Only three Big Ten teams remain in the March Madness Tournament. Michigan, Maryland, and Iowa all play their round of 32 games today.

Daily Forecast

Temperatures started off chilly but will quickly health up to the mid-60s by the afternoon. Partial cloud cover will be around for most of the day.

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe, 79% effective in late-stage US study, company says

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection against disease and complete protection against hospitalization and death across all age groups in a late-stage U.S. study, the company announced Monday.

AstraZeneca said its experts also identified no safety concerns related to the vaccine, including a rare blood clot that was identified in Europe. Scientists found no increased risk of clots among the more than 20,000 people who got at least one dose of the AstraZeneca shot.

Although AstraZeneca's vaccine has been authorized in more than 50 countries, it has not yet been given the green light in the U.S. The U.S. study comprised more than 30,000 volunteers, of whom two-thirds were given the vaccine while the rest got dummy shots.