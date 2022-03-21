MSP says troopers did right thing not jumping in during large Greektown fight on St. Patrick's Day

A fight broke out Thursday inside the new food court at Greektown Casino in Detroit.

Two Michigan State Police troopers responded as a group brawled on St. Patrick's Day. Video shows the troopers walking around to keep the fight at bay by talking to the people fighting.

MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said it was a "wise decision" not to jump in and further escalate the situation because the troopers were so outnumbered.

"You only had the two police officers, so it was kind of understandable," said Danario Thomas, who was trying to buy a cheeseburger when the fight started.

Police said 15 people were escorted from the property. No one was arrested.

Greektown Casino-Hotel released a statement:

"We are aware of the isolated incident that occurred this past Saturday night in our Monroe Market area, located outside of the Greektown Casino-Hotel gaming floors. The occurrence is part of an ongoing investigation, and we are cooperating fully with Michigan State Police and the Detroit Police Department. The safety of our guests and employees are always a top priority for our in-house security team, and they responded promptly to help de-escalate the situation."

Thomas said he hopes what happened Thursday isn't a sign of what is to come this summer.

"Since they're letting up off the Covid it might get a little wild out here. Like I say, just be safe as you can be," he said.

Detroit police introduced a plan last summer designed to quell crime in the area after numerous fights and shootings.

