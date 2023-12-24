8 new Michigan laws taking place in 2024, icy conditions cause a huge pile-up in Redford Township, and falling hunter numbers in Michigan contribute to deer management issues: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. 8 new laws in Michigan that are coming in 2024 With 2023 coming to a close, we're looking ahead to next year when there will be several new laws in place in Michigan. From minimum wage increases to gun law requirements, the Michigan legislature pushed through many bills that will become law in 2024. Almost all the laws will go into effect 90 days after the legislature ends, which is February 13, 2024. The only exception is for the minimum wage increase, which goes into effect on January 1.

2. Massive pile-up closes SB Telegraph Road near Schoolcraft in Redford Township A 30-40 car pileup caused by icy road conditions closed southbound Telegraph Road near Schoolcraft and Plymouth roads in Redford Township. Dozens of vehicles began accumulating around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 on an overpass portion of the road, which tends to ice more quickly.

3. Falling hunter numbers in Michigan among several challenges managing deer Bovine Tuberculosis, urban sprawl, predators, and changing weather patterns are all issues facing Michigan's management of its white-tailed deer population. But the primary challenge the Department of Natural Resources is facing is its declining number of hunters. The wildlife management specialist with the DNR said the issue has never been this bad.

4. Detroit man sentenced to 200 months in prison; must forfeit cash, guns and Mercedes A Detroit man will spend 200 months in prison after a federal law enforcement partnership discovered multiple kilos of cocaine, weapons, ammo, and several other loaded handguns. Kenneth Hinton, 43, was sentenced last week after federal prosecutors in Kentucky secured a plea agreement. According to the agreement, an investigation into Hinton started in March 2022 with a partnership between the IRS and the DEA.

5. Firearms stolen during break-in at Michigan Dunham's store A group of suspects is wanted after breaking into a Michigan Dunham's Sporting Goods and stealing numerous firearms. Just before 12:30 a.m. last Saturday, the suspects broke into the store at 190 E. Court St. in Burton, which is east of Flint, through the front window. They fled with multiple guns.

6. Michigan's updated distracted driving law leading to thousands of tickets, slow changes in driver behavior When it comes to distracted driving, the sheriff of Oakland County has seen it all. Mike Bouchard has seen drivers with every kind of dipping sauce open in their seat. He remembers ticketing one driver who was putting on makeup while driving 50 mph. And with all the bells and whistles built into new vehicles, he fully expects drivers to find new ways to focus on other things that aren't on the road.

7. ‘Uber of flying’: Private plane trips are here – and flights cost from $102 If you ever dreamed of flying a private airplane, that could now become a reality – at an affordable price. KinectAir, a digital platform that started offering on-demand private air travel in 2019, is now booking private aircraft bargains.

8. Detroit journalist Charlie LeDuff charged with domestic violence Charlie LeDuff, a media personality and well-known Michigan-based journalist appeared in court Tuesday on domestic violence charges, court records show. LeDuff was in the 45th District Court in Oakland County before Judge Powell Horowitz late Tuesday morning. He was released on a $5,000 personal bond and ordered to have no contact with his wife.

9. $3.99 vase bought at Goodwill turns out to be worth over $100,000 Jessica Vincent had just started surveying the shelves of a Virginia thrift store when a vase caught her eye. It was shaped like a bottle and had ribbons of color, aqua green and amethyst purple, that spiraled up its glass surface like stripes of paint. The piece looked old amongst the clutter of measuring cups, candles and other tchotchkes. After adjusting her eyes, Vincent made out the words "Murano" and "Italia" on its base.

FILE - Jessica Vincent pictured with a vase by Italian architect and designer, Carlo Scarpa from his Pennelatte series from the 1940s. Expand

10. Port Huron police investigate organs discovered in hospital parking lot Port Huron police are currently investigating an unusual incident after unidentified organs were found in the parking lot of the Lake Huron Medical Center. Officers responded to a report on Wednesday regarding the discovery of these organs.