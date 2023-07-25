Nurse hit, killed while helping patient • Man robbed in casino garage • Suspect fires shots on Southfield Fwy

A beloved nurse was helping get a patient who had wandered away from a care facility back when she was hit and killed by a vehicle.

Latrice "Pebbles" Jones worked at Majestic Care facility in Livonia. She was pushing the patient back to the facility in a wheelchair on Sunday when a driver swerved to avoid the wheelchair, hitting Jones instead.

"They were getting her back across the street in the wheelchair and a car came down Five Mile and hit the worker, and then ended up hitting two other vehicles," the witness said. "It was a sad, pretty tragic thing to see."

A family friend, Tameka Long, said Jones was always happy. She leaves behind three children.

"With Pebbles, her heart is so big and that’s how she passed away," Long said. "Caring for somebody else."

Man robbed in Motor City Casino parking garage

A man was about to head home early Monday after a night of gambling at Motor City Casino when someone stole thousands of dollars from him.

The victim was in the parking garage when a suspect, who has since been arrested, robbed him.

The casino released a statement:

"The security of our guests and employees is our top priority. This is an ongoing investigation, and we are fully cooperating with local law enforcement agencies. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police right away."

Police investigate Southfield Freeway shooting after crash

When family members of a driver involved in a crash on the Southfield Freeway showed up to help Monday, someone shot at them.

Police said the suspect drove by and opened fire on the victims, who were near McNichols on the northbound side of the freeway around 4 p.m.

A vehicle connected to the shooting was later located nearby, but no one is in custody.

Michigan State Police said the shooting was targeted, not random or road rage.

Man accused of murdering girlfriend in Detroit

Prosecutors say a Detroit man shot his girlfriend before pulling her out of a vehicle and leaving her in the middle of an intersection.

Police responded to the area of Marseilles and Minerva streets on the city's east side just before 1 a.m. Thursday and found Veronica Smart unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eugene Demarcus McKeithan, 31, is charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearms.

Ex-cop charged with assaulting officer with knife in department break room

A former Dearborn Heights police officer is facing with assault charges for threatening another officer with a military-style knife in the break room at the police department and authorities believe the incident was racially-motivated.

It happened back in 2021 when Paul Graff, who is white, allegedly pulled a tactical knife on a fellow officer, who is Arab. Sources close to the investigation say the situation appears to be ethnically motivated even though charges do not reflect that.

On Monday, Graff was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and given a $1,000 personal bond.

The incident in the break room was caught on video but it hasn’t been released pending investigation.

UPS strike looms: Workers on the brink, here's what you need to know

The clock is ticking. As the deadline to reach a new contract nears, a potential UPS strike feels closer than ever.

Negotiations broke down earlier this month and unionized workers have been holding rallies and practice pickets across the country. The Teamsters, which represent more than half of the company's workforce, will resume talks with UPS on Tuesday.

That leaves less than a week to come to an agreement before the current contract expires at the end of the day on Monday, July 31. The union has authorized a strike and Sean M. O'Brien, a fiery leader elected last year to lead the union, has vowed to do so if their demands aren't met.

Read more here.