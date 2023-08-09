Parents of Oxford victims livid with district • UAW president trashes contract proposal • Primary results

The father of Oxford High School mass shooting victim Tate Myre was one of many parents livid at the Oxford School Board in a meeting Tuesday night.

"What our family’s going through is hell," said Buck Myre. "We can’t even get to a point of starting to heal because we don’t have any answers."

They are demanding answers to still unanswered questions more than a year and a half after a classmate opened fire - claiming four lives and injuring several others.

"Hannah, Tate and Madison and Justin’s parents deserve a full account of what happened that day and what led up to it," said another parent.

Community members got an update from Guidepost Solutions on their upcoming report documenting everything involving the November 2021 shooting. The report will include the contact some school workers had with the shooter himself.

But that report won’t be out until after the new school year begins, and that has many frustrated.

The four students fatally wounded in the Nov. 30 mass shooting at Oxford High School.

Board member: "You feel that our lawyers are the sole reason for the delay in this investigation?"



Guidepost Solutions official: "I wouldn’t say the sole reason - but I would say yes, they contributed to the delay in the investigation."

The push for information continued.

"There needs to be a legit investigation and we need to throw everything out on the table and figure out what went wrong that day," said Buck Myre. "And, unfortunately, if that shows accountability on the school’s behalf, then it is what it is, right?"

Superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Markavitch.

"As far as I’m concerned our state prosecutor and our county prosecutors need to press charges on every person in administration including the school board members for their failure to implement the policy, the zero-tolerance policy that was in place," said another parent.

Members of the Board clapped back with a summary of security upgrades and changes they say were made promptly after the tragedy.

"We have changed all sorts of things," said Superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Markavitch. "We have changed our entire system, policy practice forms, the collection of data, the review of data, the monitoring of data, all-around threat assessments. We have trained groups of people."

UAW President trashes Stellantis contract

If someone would like an indication for how negotiations between the UAW and the Big 3 are going, they could get a pretty good idea from watching the group's president in his most recent video online.

With 35 days left until the UAW's contract expires with Stellantis, President Shawn Fain trashed their contract proposal - literally.

"When we get things like this from the company and they were sit there and talk about how ‘they’re not looking for concessions' everything in they're looking for in this document is about concessions," he said. "So I'll tell you what I'm going to do with their proposal, I'm going to file it in its proper place, because that's where it belongs - the trash."

He blamed the company for trying to cut 401K contributions, medical coverage, and profit sharing. Fain had previously announced the union's most "ambitious" list of contract proposals in decades.

August Primary results

August Primary results

There were several key offices up for election during the August Primary, notably mayor in several cities around Metro Detroit. Wheeler Marsee Jr. and Nicole Shkira topped the race for Melvindale Mayor while Andrew Swift scored more than half of available votes in the race for Riverview mayor. Grosse Ile Township approved all four of its millage renewal proposals.

The race for mayor in Westland ended with Michael Londeau and Kevin Coleman easily coasting to the general election

In Oakland County, Janet Jackson coasted to 66% of the vote for Southfield Clerk the cities of Berkley, Novi, and Clawson all approved their respective millages.

The biggest action however was in Macomb County, where the race for mayor in Warren ended with George Dimas and Lori Stone coming out on top. They beat out Patrick Green, who had frequently been at odds with outgoing Mayor Jim Fouts. In Eastpointe, Michael Klinefelt earned more than 57% of the vote for mayor.

Tigers broadcaster Jim Price dead at 81

The Detroit Tigers have announced the passing of longtime radio analyst and World Series Champion, Jim Price. According to the Tigers, Price passed away at the age of 81 on Monday.

Price played five years in Detroit, which included winning the 1968 World Series Championship. After his playing career ended, he continued with the Tigers organization and eventually joined the radio broadcast booth as a commentator alongside Frank Beckmann, Ernie Harwell and Dan Dickerson.

"This is such sad news," Dickerson said. "Jim and I were together for 24 seasons, and experienced both ends of the spectrum with our beloved Tigers – from a tough season in the first year after Ernie retired, to two trips to the World Series. Jim helped get me through that first season, which made what happened three years later all the sweeter."

"All of us with the Detroit Tigers are deeply saddened to learn of Jim Price’s passing," said Tigers Chairman and CEO, Chris Ilitch. "Jim was a champion on the field, in the broadcast booth, and throughout the community. That Jim was with the organization for much of his life, doing what he loved, is such a powerful sign of his dedication and loyalty to the Tigers and the city of Detroit."

Trooper injured arresting Detroit Nike store suspect

A Michigan State Police trooper was injured arresting a suspect wanted for stealing $2,000 of Nike store merchandise in Detroit. The 35-year-old suspect allegedly stole the merchandise from the store on Woodward Avenue in downtown at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

According to MSP, a foot chase ensued as the suspect ran northbound on Woodward. Troopers caught up and took the man to the ground, handcuffing him at Woodward and Elizabeth Street.

The trooper suffered a deep laceration to his left elbow, cuts to his right elbow, and a minor injury to his left knee. He was transported to a local hospital for stitches.

The MSP Second District said in a tweet that the 35-year-old suspect from Detroit was not hurt and lodged at the Detroit Detention Center pending prosecutor review.

Daily Forecast

It's going to be another sweet summer day Wednesday with temperatures in the mid-80s and plenty of sun. There's a chance for rain later tonight that could spill into Thursday.

What else we're watching

The owner of a Michigan meat processor was fined for employing a minor who would end up losing their hand after it got caught in a meat grinder. The 17-year-old was employed at US Guys Processing in Ionia County when the injury happened in 2019 Sixto Rodriguez, a Detroit-born artist and subject of an Oscar-winning documentary 'Searching for Sugar Man' has died at the age of 81 , his daughter confirmed with FOX 2. General Motors is taking down the sign at its headquarters at the Renaissance Center, Crain's Detroit is reporting. The director of corporate news for GM said the signs are being replaced as part of routine maintenance at the 727-foot tower. The Macomb County Public Works commissioner is set to announce a series of projects that should reduce basement flooding and combined sewer overflows in the county. The new infrastructure work will keep more water from flowing into Lake St. Clair by increasing storage volume in the system. Beyoncé's foundation called BEYGOOD has donated $100,000 to the Detroit School for Digital Technology after her visit to the city during her tour.

Rapper Tory Lanez sentenced in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Rapper Tory Lanez, who was convicted of shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in the Hollywood Hills just over three years ago, was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison.

Judge David Herriford of Los Angeles Superior Court handed down the sentence after prosecutors had asked for a sentence of 13 years in state prison, while defense attorneys pushed for probation for their client.

Lanez was convicted last Dec. 23 of one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.