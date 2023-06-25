Pastor Lorenzo Sewell was cuffed outside 180 Church in Detroit in what he says was a "church jacking", a woman was fatally shot while sitting with her husband on their patio in southwest Michigan, and a woman killed by her ex in a Taylor motel is remembered by loved ones: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Detroit pastor cuffed outside his church during ‘church jacking' Pastor Lorenzo Sewell has been the head of the congregation for five years at 180 Church in Detroit. But he recently found himself in handcuffs outside the building in what he says was a "church jacking". Sewell walked us through one of the most difficult days of his life – which was captured on surveillance video.

2. Michigan Lottery looking for player who won $25,000 a year for life prize A Michigan Lottery player is about to receive $25,000 a year for life. The lottery is looking for the lucky player who matched the five white Lucky for Life balls drawn Tuesday night – 10-17-26-28-30.

3. Woman shot, killed while sitting with her husband on patio of southwest Michigan home A woman is dead after someone she and her husband knew shot her last week at a southwest Michigan home. Michigan State Police said the couple was sitting on a patio at a home in the 2100 block of Russell Road in Berrien County's Baroda Township when the suspect came over around 2:10 p.m.

(Photo: MSP)

4. Woman whose ex-boyfriend admitted to killing in motel, remembered as kind-hearted, soft-spoken The family of a woman found shot to death at a Taylor motel are sharing more about who the victim, LaKeisha Smith was - and the future she was planning.

"Keisha was a beautiful soul, she was very kind-hearted, friendly, soft-spoken," said Earl McGee, her uncle.

5. Missing submersible imploded near Titanic wreckage, leaving no survivors, Coast Guard says A submersible carrying five people to the Titanic imploded near the site of the shipwreck and killed everyone on board, authorities said Thursday, bringing a tragic end to a saga that included an urgent around-the-clock search and a worldwide vigil for the missing vessel. The sliver of hope that remained for finding the five men alive was wiped away early Thursday, when the submersible’s 96-hour supply of oxygen was expected to run out following its Sunday launch and the Coast Guard announced that debris had been found roughly 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the Titanic in North Atlantic waters.

"This was a catastrophic implosion of the vessel," said Rear Adm. John Mauger, of the First Coast Guard District.

6. Lincoln Park man arrested for pushing woman from German castle to her death It's a crime that has made international headlines and the accused murderer is from Metro Detroit. The 30-year-old Lincoln Park man has been arrested for killing one woman and seriously injuring another after pushing both down a ravine at the German castle Neuschwanstein.

7. Family living out of car loses everything after vehicle catches fire in Plymouth Twp. Firefighters in Plymouth Township had their hands full last weekend with calls dispatching them to emergencies. But one in particular stood out: it was a car fire on I-275 but it was more than that. It was a family's home – and they lost everything. Christina Lawson knows she and her family of three are lucky. Last week, their Dodge Avenger which they had to call home at times, was packed with everything they owned – including the money she made from DoorDash – as she works for a better life.

8. DTE contractor dies after being electrocuted by live wire in Detroit A contract worker for DTE has died after being electrocuted while working in Detroit. The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the area of Fort and Outer Drive. According to DTE, the employee came in contact with a live wire and was fatally wounded.

9. Motorcycle driver killed on I-94 after speeding into back of vehicle and going airborne The driver of a motorcycle died after they crashed into the back of a vehicle, sending the individual airborne at a high rate of speed. The fatal incident happened around 9 p.m. last week when a pack of motorcycles was traveling eastbound on I-94. They were near Wayne Road in Romulus and weaving in and out of traffic on the highway, Michigan State Police said.

10. Michigan's new distracted driving law: What you can't do, when it goes into effect, and potential fines Michigan's new distracted driving law is the biggest update to laws governing what you can and can't do in your car. In short, any cell phone use at all - whether it's at a stop light or to make a call - is outlawed. Once the vehicle leaves the house, any use of a mobile device to do any device will be against the law.