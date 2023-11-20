Roger Goodell lauds the Detroit Lions • Workers at one Detroit casino remain on strike • Stellantis plant fire

Among the biggest statements that the NFL commissioner made ahead of the Detroit Lions win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday was the people taking notice of the team. It's fans, it's other teams, but also, it's TV networks.

"We're getting networks asking about the Lions," said Roger Goodell.

As the team's profile has risen in the national spotlight, so have the number of eyes paying attention to their success - and this season has brought more than its fair share to Detroit.

But that momentum actually goes back to last season, Goodell said.

"I think a lot of that goes back to the final game last season. When they went into Green Bay, they didn't have anything to play for, but they went and they beat their divisional opponent, knocked them out of the playoffs," he said. "I think people woke up to that and they saw that and I think they admire that. And then the (this season's) kickoff game, you made another statement."

The Lions overcame the Packers in the last game of the season in what was a meaningless win for them playoff-wise, but a satisfying one for those who never want to lose to a divisional opponent. But it also set a tone for the next season that head coach Dan Campbell and General Manager Brad Holmes have leaned into.

Goodell said those figures, as well as owner Sheila Hamp have been instrumental in the team's success.

"She's been extraordinary," Goodell said of Hamp. "Focused on things she needed to focus on, she's done a remarkable job. Brad and the coach, (Team President) Rob has done a great job, they built a culture that you can feel when you walk in the field."

And not just Ford Field - any field. The wave of Honolulu Blue jerseys that greet teams at Detroit Lions away games has robbed some of that home field advantage.

Detroit will have more opportunities for big-time TV coverage when the NFL Draft comes to town next year. It will be more than just a place for players to find their new homes. Detroit will also get put on the map with millions of people seeing the city.

Two of three Detroit casino workers ratify deal

Union members affiliated with the Detroit Casino Council at Hollywood Casino and MotorCity Casino have voted to ratify a new contract on Sunday. The ratification triggers the end of the 34-day strike at both properties. Union members at MGM Grand Casino voted to reject the proposed deal and will continue to strike.

The five-year tentative agreements with Hollywood Casino at Greektown and MotorCity Casino cover 2800 employees and include the largest wage increases ever negotiated in the Detroit casino industry’s 23-year history.

Upon ratification, workers will receive an immediate $3 an-hour raise and $5 an hour total raises over the life of the contract, according to the DCC.

On Oct. 17, unionized casino workers at MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino, and Hollywood Casino at Greektown launched a wall-to-wall strike affecting 3700 casino workers, including dealers, housekeepers and other cleaning staff, food and beverage workers, valets, engineers, and more.

Fire breaks out at Stellantis North Amerca

A fire broke out Sunday morning at Stellantis North America in Auburn Hills.

At 8:23 a.m., the Auburn Hills Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Chrysler Drive at Stellantis North America following reports of a vehicle on fire inside the building.

Upon arrival, fire personnel discovered a live vehicle fire in the first-floor vehicle storage area of the testing center. The situation, however, was quickly contained after the activation of the fire suppression system, confining the blaze to its point of origin.

Fire crews swiftly extinguished the remaining fire, employing a combination of dry chemical extinguishers and water. The investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Gas prices fall ahead of Thanksgiving

There's good news on the gasoline front as fuel prices continue to fall ahead of the holiday season. With more than a million Michigan residents expected to drive somewhere during the Thanksgiving holiday, they'll be paying $3.27 a gallon.

That's on average across the state after fuel prices fell 10 cents from last week. It's more than half a dollar less than it was last year.

Motorists are paying $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of fuel in Michigan. Lower gas demand and falling oil prices have fed into declining costs. Part of what's driving that decline is reduced concerns of conflict in the Middle East. Meanwhile, crude oil inventories are up in the U.S.

The cheapest gas is in Grand Rapids and the most expensive is in Marquette.

Separate double shootings in Detroit

The Detroit Police Department is investigating two separate, unrelated double shootings on Saturday.

Greeley Street and 8 Mile Road

DPD says a man and a woman were shot while standing outside around 4:18 p.m. A 30-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were standing on Greeley Street, south of 8 Mile Road, when they heard shots and felt pain. Both were conveyed to a local hospital and are in stable condition, says police.

Suspect information is currently unavailable.

Eastburn Street & Redmond Street

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman were driving at Eastburn Street and Redmond Street around 11:13 p.m. Shots were fired by an unknown suspect in a car passing by.

Both victims were struck and privately conveyed to the hospital, said DPD. The 17-year-old is stable and the 18-year-old is in critical condition. Suspect information is currently unavailable.

Daily Forecast

A mix of sun and clouds will start us off this week as temperatures continue to tumble. The midweek cooldown will get even colder and we should be in the mid 40s by Thanksgiving. Plan on some rain in the early half of the week as well.

What else we're watching

The center of the universe will feel like Ann Arbor next weekend when the Michigan Wolverines host the Ohio State Buckeyes for a game hyped up for more than one reason. And that was before ESPN selected its morning pre-show to tape there. Another traffic update on I-94 where a new-age construction project is ongoing. Pavement markings are being installed Nov. 20-21 which means two lane closures between Rawsonville and Belleville. It wasn't just that the Lions won. The Minnesota Vikings lost in a Sunday Night game to the Denver Broncos. That will provide another cushion to the Lions in their quest for a divisional title. Beware the "Thanksgiving Triple Threat" a new warning from American Family Care said Monday. People are encouraged to get vaccines for the flu and COVID-19, as well as RSV for those who are at higher risk for severe disease. The demolition of Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum has been approved after a town hall meeting last week. The shop may be salvaged, but it won't be in the location it's at now if the owner decided to move forward.

Shakira reaches deal with Spanish prosecutors on 1st day of tax fraud trial

After having maintained her innocence for nearly five years, pop star Shakira struck a last-minute deal to avoid the risk of going to prison on the opening day of her tax fraud trial in Barcelona on Monday.

Shakira told the presiding magistrate, José Manuel del Amo, that she accepted the agreement reached with prosecutors. She answered "yes" to confirm her acknowledgment of six counts of failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros (about $15.8 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

Under the deal, Shakira is to receive a suspended three-year sentence and a fine of 7 million euros ($7.6 million). The trial, which would have included more than 100 witnesses over the following weeks, was instead called off after just eight minutes.